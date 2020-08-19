- EQT Infrastructure has agreed to acquire EdgeConneX, a leading global data center provider serving the fast growing Hyperscale and Edge ecosystems - EdgeConneX has a global footprint, operating and developing over 40 facilities in 33 markets across North America, Europe and South America - EQT Infrastructure is committed to actively support EdgeConneX's accelerated growth via new market entries and material expansions of existing locations - EQT is acquiring EdgeConneX from an investor group led by Providence Equity Partners