VANCOUVER, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Equicare Health Inc., the leading provider in oncology care coordination and patient navigation solutions, introduces EQUICARE CONNECT, a secure, cloud-based video conferencing platform that allows clinicians and support staff to communicate with healthcare providers, patients and their families.
"We recognize the importance of staying connected with healthcare professionals and patients during this challenging time," says Len Grenier, CEO. "Oncology patients already have immuno-suppressed systems so the ability to screen and triage patients without coming into the clinic through EQUICARE CONNECT reduces patient and staff exposure to potential infectious diseases."
In addition, there are no downloads required which makes patient access quick and simple. EQUICARE CONNECT is Technology neutral, HIPAA compliant and can be used by the entire clinical team at a fraction of the cost of other systems. Video Conferencing is imperative during the COVID-19 crisis, and it will remain a valuable tool long after the virus is under control.
For more information, please visit www.equicarehealth.com or email us at info@equicarehealth.com.
About Equicare Health
Equicare Health is the industry's leading provider of comprehensive care coordination solutions. EQUICARE CS™ (ECS) is a multi-facility web-based software tool that facilitates patient engagement including patient reported outcomes, patient navigation, survivorship care and a several other clinical tools, i.e. MDT, Clinical trials, a suite of educational material, etc. In additional to the clinical toolset, Equicare offers an administrative suite of worklists and reports for managing adherence to accreditation standards including Meaningful Use, Commission on Cancer (CoC), NAPBC, QOPI, OCM, etc. ECS enables cancer centers to influence clinical outcomes for patients, optimize revenue streams, and increase operational efficiency.