ATLANTA, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) will release its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2020 in a news release to be issued on April 20, 2020 after the market closes.
Equifax will host a conference call at 8:00 am ET on April 21, 2020 in which senior management will discuss financial and business results for the quarter. Please dial the appropriate number 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call to complete registration. Name and affiliation/company are required to join the call.
Conference call numbers: US Canada: (800) 458-4121; International: +1 (786) 789-4772.
A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 pm ET April 21st and ends 12:00 pm ET April 28th.
Registration for Call-in Audio Replay
Web Address URL: Click Here
Call-in Audio Replay Passcode: 7512717
ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.
Equifax is a global data, analytics, and technology company and believes knowledge drives progress. The Company blends unique data, analytics, and technology with a passion for serving customers globally, to create insights that power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs approximately 11,000 employees worldwide.
