ATLANTA, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) has named Lindsay Parker to a new global role as its enterprise Chief Marketing Officer and US Information Services (USIS) Marketing Officer. In this innovative dual position, Parker will lead the corporate marketing strategy as well as the USIS sales and revenue enablement efforts, which will result in a highly aligned and focused growth agenda. Parker will also serve as a key member of Equifax's senior leadership team.
Parker is a growth-focused leader with strong marketing experience who most recently was the Head of Global Marketing for Sabre Travel Network, one of the world's largest providers of airline and hotel technology solutions. In this role she was accountable for Product, Segment and Field Marketing, as well as Brand Marketing and Communications and Sales Enablement.
"Lindsay is a seasoned marketing and transformative leader who has implemented end-to-end marketing strategies, re-engineered go-to-market strategies and has a track record of driving market share growth," said Mark W. Begor, Chief Executive Officer of Equifax. "She has the experience and expertise in sales enablement, brand growth and overall capability building to accelerate Equifax's position in our markets around the world."
Prior to Sabre, Parker held executive roles at BlackBerry, Avaya, and Cisco Systems. She received her Bachelor's from UC Berkeley, an MBA from Saint Mary's College, and is a graduate of the Executive Leadership Program at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.
Parker will join the Equifax team effective April 13, 2020. She will relocate from Dallas, Texas, to Atlanta, Georgia, in the near future.
ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.
