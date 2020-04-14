ATLANTA, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) will address the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumers with a webinar focused on providing information and resources to help them make informed financial decisions about their credit and finances.
At Equifax, we strive to help people live their financial best and are committed to providing information to help consumers protect their credit and their family's financial health. We recently launched the Equifax COVID + Credit Financial Resource Center to provide information and insights to help serve consumers who have questions about their credit and finances, especially in light of the impact to the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the upcoming webinar, "You Ask. Bev Answers," Beverly Anderson, President of Global Consumer Solutions at Equifax, will answer questions based on her years of experience in the consumer finance industry. Joining her will be renowned personal financial expert Ilyce Glink, CEO of Best Money Moves. Together, they will help consumers navigate the current challenges they may face within their credit and personal financial health.
"The economic and societal impacts of COVID-19 are a major concern for individuals, families and businesses across the globe," said Beverly Anderson, President of Global Consumer Solutions at Equifax. "It will take time to understand COVID-19's full impact, but as we work to overcome this challenging event, consumer financial literacy and healthy financial habits can help our economic recovery."
This webinar follows the recent annual Financial Literacy Survey conducted by Equifax, which showed that only 14% of respondents feel positive about the 2020 economic outlook and nearly three-fourths (72%) are concerned about the effect COVID-19 will have on their financial situation.
The "You Ask. Bev Answers" webinar will help people get the information and resources they need to protect their credit and finances. Anderson and Glink will also be taking consumer questions via chat.
EVENT DETAILS:
When: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 4:00pm ET
Where: Register here for the event.
Registration also provides access to an on-demand recording after the webcast ends.
ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.
Equifax is a global data, analytics, and technology company and believes knowledge drives progress. The Company blends unique data, analytics, and technology with a passion for serving customers globally, to create insights that power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs approximately 11,000 employees worldwide. For more information, visit Equifax.com and follow the company's news on Twitter and LinkedIn.
The fifth annual Equifax Financial Literacy Survey is a blind survey of more than 1,000 American consumers. The survey was conducted in March 2020 and the margin of error for this survey is plus or minus five percent.
