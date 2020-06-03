PHILADELPHIA, Pa., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Equisoft, a global provider of digital business solutions for the insurance and wealth industries, today announced the appointment of David P. Nicolai as Vice President, Insurance Solutions USA.
David brings over 25 years of technical and business experience in the enterprise insurance software and services space where he worked for several prominent and successful companies. In his various roles, he was exposed to all facets of the insurance sector across all business lines, including individual, group, long-term care and reinsurance. Over the years, his proven ability to effectively implement business strategies around high value core system transformations, as well as digital enablement, have helped him in establishing sustainable relationships with insurance companies across the US.
In his new role at Equisoft, David will be leading US sales for insurance products and services, working closely with insurance carriers and distributors to help them drive increased growth by enabling acceleration of their digital end-to-end solutions and platform modernizations.
Prior to joining, David served as a senior executive at FINEOS, a global core insurance technology vendor, where he oversaw all business development activities in North America and helped drive major corporate initiatives, including their transition from an on-premise software vendor to a full-fledged SaaS vendor. Previously, he held various senior roles with insurers and technology vendors where he successfully managed key business and technology initiatives.
A tremendous asset
"David is an all-star and we are thrilled to have someone with his breadth and depth of experience joining our team," said Mark DePhillips, Senior Vice President, USA at Equisoft. "His extensive knowledge and experience in digital transformation projects across business lines will be a tremendous asset to our clients. We are looking forward to David helping us continue to accelerate the strong growth we have enjoyed over the last decade."
"The industry today looks nothing like it did just 10 years ago," said David Nicolai. "Insurance companies need to have a long-term vision, and those that are going to succeed understand that the blending of personal and enterprise software is a matter of when, not if. I believe Equisoft has the products, tenure, and implementation prowess to dramatically decrease the risk and increase the value associated with enterprise core digital transformation programs."
About Equisoft
Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced digital solutions in life insurance and wealth management. Recognized as a valued partner by over 50 of the world's leading financial institutions in 15 countries, Equisoft offers innovative front-end applications, extensive back-office services and a unique data migration expertise. The firm's industry-leading products include a comprehensive SaaS policy administration solution, CRM, financial needs analysis, asset allocation, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's largest and most experienced reseller and integration partner for the Oracle Insurance Policy Administration platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, state-of-the-art technology, and over 450 specialized resources based in the USA, Canada, Latin America, South Africa, India and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption.