DENVER, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ERES Companies (ERES), announced today that ExxonMobil has engaged the firm to handle real estate consulting and facility operations for some of its owned and leased properties in North America.
ERES will provide comprehensive property management, maintenance, operations and real estate services designed for operational efficiency. This arrangement continues to build on the existing services provided by ERES to ExxonMobil. Tim Brekel, EVP of Project Management, and Tom Elliott, EVP of Property and Asset Services, will oversee the management of the facility portfolio.
"Our proactive and thorough management strategy is designed to help ExxonMobil see facility operational success, even in remote locations," Brekel said. "ERES' vast experience in secondary and tertiary markets means our team can handle the unique challenges that come with operating rural energy facilities."
"We have the relationships and additional staff in key rural markets to provide first-class service on the ground," Elliott said. "By taking care of the critical details associated with operations, maintenance and upkeep, our clients can fully focus on other core aspects of their business."
To learn more about ERES, its service lines, markets and capabilities visit http://www.EREScompanies.com.
ABOUT ERES COMPANIES
ERES Companies is a full-service real estate platform. Our core focus is on fast-growing secondary and tertiary markets where we partner with companies and investors to maximize their real estate portfolios. ERES provides brokerage, project management, property and facility management, energy market services, construction, and consulting services. In addition, through our subsidiary ERES Capital, we provide full-service real estate investment and development services focused on unique, off-market opportunities across hospitality, healthcare, industrial and education verticals. Always opportunistic about expanding operations, ERES has twelve domestic and international office locations in Denver, CO (headquarters), Bozeman, MT, Fort Worth, TX, Grand Junction, CO, Houston, TX, Midland, TX, New York, NY, Washington DC, Williston, ND, Los Angeles, CA, Georgetown, Guyana and Neuquén, Argentina.
Media Contact
Julia DuVal Ziegler, ERES Companies, +1 (720) 403-8423, julia.ziegler@erescompanies.com
SOURCE ERES Companies