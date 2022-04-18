NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ergonomic computer equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 899.23 mn from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.76% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market 2021-2025: Scope
The ergonomic computer equipment market report covers the following areas:
- Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market size
- Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market trends
- Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market industry analysis
The increased employer focus on a healthy work environment is driving the growth of the ergonomic computer equipment market. However, factors such as the availability of refurbished and counterfeit products may challenge the growth of the market.
Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market 2021-2025 : Segmentation
By distribution channel, the ergonomic computer equipment market has been segmented into offline and online. The offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Industrial and commercial users prefer the offline distribution channel owing to their highly customized and bulk product requirements. Players need to expand their product portfolios in the global, regional, and local markets to increase sales through offline channels. The offline distribution channel is losing its market and popularity to the online channel. However, extensive and innovative marketing will propel the sales of the channel at a steady rate during the forecast period.
By geography, the ergonomic computer equipment market has been segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The emergence of SMEs, sectoral maturity, and the gradual market penetration by key vendors will drive the ergonomic computer equipment market growth in APAC during the forecast period. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the ergonomic computer equipment market in APAC.
Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the ergonomic computer equipment market, including 3M Co., Dell Technologies Inc., Humanscale International Holdings Ltd., Kinesis Corp., Legrand SA, Lenovo Group Ltd., Loctek Ergonomic Technology Corp, Logitech International SA, Matias Corp, and Microsoft Corp. among others.
Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist ergonomic computer equipment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the ergonomic computer equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the ergonomic computer equipment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ergonomic computer equipment market vendors
Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.76%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 899.23 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.26
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
3M Co., Dell Technologies Inc., Humanscale International Holdings Ltd., Kinesis Corp., Legrand SA, Lenovo Group Ltd., Loctek Ergonomic Technology Corp, Logitech International SA, Matias Corp, and Microsoft Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
