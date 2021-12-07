NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The increased employer focus on a healthy work environment will fuel the demand for ergonomic computer equipment. The growing instances of occupational health issues are becoming major concerns for employers and governments. This has prompted employers to build a healthy workplace environment. To create a healthy work environment, employers are deploying several ergonomic solutions and products, along with proper risk management. This has also led to the formation of many stringent workplace regulations and has raised the deployment of ergonomic computer equipment. The global ergonomic computer equipment market is expected to grow by USD 899.23 at a CAGR of 5.76% as per the latest report by Technavio.

35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for ergonomic computer equipment in the region. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The emergence of SMEs, sectoral maturity, and the gradual market penetration by key vendors will facilitate the ergonomic computer equipment market growth in APAC.

Some of key Ergonomic Computer Equipment Players:

The ergonomic computer equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as expanding their product portfolio to compete in the market.

  • 3M Co.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • Humanscale International Holdings Ltd.
  • Kinesis Corp.
  • Legrand SA
  • Lenovo Group Ltd.
  • Loctek Ergonomic Technology Corp
  • Logitech International SA
  • Matias Corp
  • Microsoft Corp.

Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

  • Offline - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Online - size and forecast 2020-2025

Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.76%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 899.23 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.26

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Dell Technologies Inc., Humanscale International Holdings Ltd., Kinesis Corp., Legrand SA, Lenovo Group Ltd., Loctek Ergonomic Technology Corp, Logitech International SA, Matias Corp, and Microsoft Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

