BOSTON, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Resources, Inc., a leading provider of continuing education, now offers the course "Torticollis: Assessment and Treatment of Infants and Children" in an accessible online format taught by leading expert and President of the Academy of Pediatric Physical Therapy (APPT) Cindy Miles PT, PhD. PCS, CNDT. Participants will explore torticollis and learn effective assessment and treatment of infants and children. Previously filmed at an in-person conference, the course was converted into a web-based format to enable therapists to learn from home. The online series is designed for PTs, OTs, SLPs, Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, Orthotists, PAs and physicians.
The online series is offered for 13.5 Contact Hours, 1.35 CEUs (Intermediate Level). Participants have access to the course and materials for one year.
"Torticollis: Assessment and Treatment of Infants and Children" includes five dynamic sessions:
- Etiology and Implications for Development – An overview of torticollis including classifications, global effects, rising rates of diagnosis, and indications for prevention
- Anatomy of Torticollis, its Effect on the Whole Child and Differential Diagnosis – Discover effects on gross, fine and ocular motor development, and commonly related diagnoses
- Motor Development and Assessment Tools – Participate in at-home practice opportunities to improve practice and clinical reasoning skills
- Treatment: Creative Stretching, Strengthening, and Functional Play - Learn creative stretching, strengthening and functional play activities, and improving parent involvement and home program follow through
- Indications for Kinesiotaping, Mobilizations, and Surgery: Clinical Decision Making and Community Education – Explore prevention tools including positioning devices for the NICU and home, indications for Botox and surgery, and kinesiotaping and mobilization principles
About Education Resources, Inc.
Education Resources, Inc. (ERI) is an accredited provider of continuing education for PTs, OTs, and SLPs. Founded in 1985 by therapists Barbara Goldfarb and Carol Loria, ERI's mission is to provide continuing education that makes a difference for therapists and patients. For more information, visit www.educationresourcesinc.com, or call 800-487-6530.