NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ericom Software, a leader in Zero Trust cloud cybersecurity solutions for secure web and application access, today announced a new integration with Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader. The integrated solutions give customers using Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access cloud platform a simplified way of using Ericom's award-winning Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) service. Ericom, a member of the Palo Alto Networks' NextWave Technology Partner Program, created this Ericom RBI integration to utilize Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access CloudBlades capabilities. This innovative approach delivers a seamless and secure RBI web browsing experience for Prisma Access users. The integration is immediately available to customers.
Remote Browser Isolation has been highlighted by Gartner as an important component of its innovative Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) security architecture. Specifically, in Gartner's Hype Cycle for Network Security, 2020 report, VP and Gartner Fellow Emeritus Neil MacDonald noted that, "We (Gartner) see RBI being a critical capability in the future delivery of a secure access service edge (SASE), supporting integration with secure web gateways (SWGs), cloud access security brokers (CASBs), and zero trust network access (ZTNA) services."
The RBI integration leverages new technologies introduced in Palo Alto Networks latest Prisma Access 2.0 release. Customers using Prisma Access with Ericom RBI cloud can set policies to send specific categories of web traffic, such as risky or uncategorized sites, to RBI for isolation-based threat prevention. Ericom's cloud service executes web content in a remote, isolated cloud container. By moving the web browsing function to the cloud, RBI prevents ransomware, zero days, and malware from phishing sites from ever reaching endpoints.
Whether users browse to a malicious site independently or by clicking a URL embedded in a phishing email, they are completely safe since no web content is ever executed directly on their devices. Only safe rendering information is sent to a device's browser, providing a fully interactive, seamless user browsing experience. Websites launched from URLs in emails can be rendered in read-only mode to prevent users from entering credentials for additional phishing protection. Additionally, email attachments or web downloads can be sanitized before being transmitted to endpoints, ensuring that malware within files cannot compromise users' devices.
"I'm excited about the impact that this integration will have for our joint customers," said John Peterson, Ericom Chief Product Officer. "Teaming with Palo Alto Networks within the NextWave Technology Partner program, we developed a robust integrated RBI solution that is simple for Prisma Access customers to activate and use, and transparent to end users as they interact with the web. We set out to deliver a great user experience, and that is exactly what we have done."
The Palo Alto Networks NextWave Technology Partner Program provides partners with the resources needed to successfully develop solutions which complement Palo Alto Networks integrated security platform. This platform is empowering a growing ecosystem of partners to help protect tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. These capabilities are instrumental in ensuring an optimal experience for customers.
"We've extended CloudBlades - our third-party services integration platform - across our SASE solution including Prisma Access and Prisma SD-WAN," said Anupam Upadhyaya, Palo Alto Networks Sr. Director of Products. "With CloudBlades, Prisma Access now provides a complete cloud-delivered security platform for the enterprise. Ericom's RBI solution, integrated using CloudBlades, helps our mutual customers easily incorporate RBI services as part of their Prisma Access deployment."
Learn more about the Ericom RBI integration with Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access here.
About Ericom Software
Ericom Software is a leading provider of cloud-based Zero Trust secure web and application access solutions that protect organizations from advanced cybersecurity threats. Leveraging innovative browser and application isolation technologies, Ericom's cloud and software security solutions enable simple, secure policy-driven access to mission-critical cloud and on-premise business systems and resources, including the public Internet, without impacting end-user productivity.
Ericom's platform of browser isolation, remote access, secure connectivity, mobility, and virtualization technologies enhance cybersecurity and productivity while reducing cost and complexity for tens of thousands of businesses and millions of end users worldwide. The company has offices in the US, UK, and EMEA, and a global network of distributors and partners.
For more information about Ericom and its products, visit http://www.ericom.com. You can also follow Ericom Software on our blog, as well as on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
Media Contact
Domenick Cilea, Springboard PR, +1 (732) 813-7401, dcilea@springboardpr.com
SOURCE Ericom Software