NEW YORK, Mar. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ericom Software, a leader in cloud cybersecurity solutions for secure web and application access, today announced Intelligent Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), an innovative new capability for its award-winning cloud RBI service. Intelligent RBI simplifies the deployment and use of Ericom's Zero Trust browsing solution, providing risk-aware protection from web-delivered and email-triggered threats such as ransomware, phishing, credential theft, and other sophisticated malware designed to exfiltrate corporate data and disrupt business operations.
Ericom Intelligent Isolation leverages data from the Ericom Threat Intelligence Network to dynamically assess risk of requested websites. This network normalizes URL threat intelligence data from multiple industry sources and combines it with proprietary information from the Ericom global user community to produce a real-time threat risk score each time a user attempts to visit a website. Sites with an elevated risk level are sent to Ericom RBI for secure rendering, preventing any malware on that website from compromising the user's device.
Ericom RBI executes the content of a website in a remote, isolated cloud-based container. When a user browses to a risky site or clicks a URL embedded in a phishing email, they are completely safe since web content does not execute directly on their device. No malware from risky sites, even sophisticated zero-days, can infect a device because Ericom RBI sends only safe-rendering information from the cloud container to the device's browser. Websites launched from URLs in emails can be rendered in read-only mode to prevent users from entering credentials, providing additional phishing protection. Additionally, files from isolated sites can be sanitized before being transmitted to devices, ensuring that malware within downloads cannot compromise endpoints. With Ericom, users remain fully protected while they stay productive with a fully interactive browsing experience.
"We are coupling our innovative remote browser isolation cloud service with the powerful data in the Ericom Threat Intelligence Network to further simplify the use and impact of remote browser isolation for our customers," said John Peterson, Chief Product Officer at Ericom. "By dynamically assessing risk, and invoking RBI when needed to ensure endpoints, networks, and data stay protected, Ericom is delivering a best-in-class combination of web security and usability for organizations adopting remote browser isolation, which is a key part of rapidly growing security constructs like Zero Trust security and Gartner's Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)."
In addition to Ericom Intelligent Remote Browser Isolation, Ericom announced a new SIEM integration feature for its RBI service. Organizations requiring long-term storage of logs for compliance reasons, or who analyze their web browsing activity trends, can now send logs of website traffic and web security policy enforcement actions to 3rd-party SIEM products. Ericom also reported the continued expansion of its Ericom Global Cloud platform, significantly increasing the global density of its Points of Presence (PoPs) to satisfy accelerating demand for Ericom Zero Trust security services.
More on Ericom Intelligent Isolation can be found here.
More on Ericom Remote Browser Isolation can be found here.
More on the Ericom Global Cloud can be found here.
About Ericom Software
Ericom Software is a leading provider of Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions that protect organizations from advanced security threats. Leveraging innovative browser and application isolation technologies, Ericom's cloud-delivered security solutions enable simple, secure policy-driven access to mission-critical applications and resources, including the web, without impacting end-user productivity.
Ericom's platform of browser isolation, remote access, secure connectivity, mobility, and virtualization technologies enhance cybersecurity and productivity while reducing cost and complexity for tens of thousands of businesses and millions of end users worldwide. The company has offices in the US, UK, and EMEA, and a global network of distributors and partners.
For more information about Ericom and its products, visit http://www.ericom.com. You can also follow Ericom Software on our blog, as well as on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
Media Contact
Domenick Cilea, Springboard PR, +1 (732) 813-7401, dcilea@springboardpr.com
SOURCE Ericom