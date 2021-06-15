NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ericom Software, a leader in cloud cybersecurity solutions for secure web and application access, today announced that Ericom's Zero Trust Remote Browser Isolation has won the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Network Security category.
The Fortress Cyber Security Awards identifies and spotlights the world's leading companies and products designed to keep organizations' data and electronic assets safe from the escalating cyberthreats they face.
"We are proud to receive recognition for our Ericom Zero Trust Remote Browser Isolation cloud service," said Gerry Grealish, Chief Marketing Officer of Ericom Software. "This award provides additional validation of the critical role that Ericom's Zero Trust and SASE solutions play in protecting our customers from advanced web and email threats like ransomware, credential theft, and phishing attacks."
Ericom's Zero Trust Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) cloud security solution prevents phishing attacks, ransomware, zero-day malware, and other advanced web threats from reaching endpoints by executing active web content in a remote, isolated container in the Ericom Global Cloud. Whether users browse to a malicious site independently or by clicking a URL embedded in a phishing email, they are completely safe since no web content is ever executed directly on their devices. An interactive media stream representing the website is sent to a device's browser, providing a safe, fully interactive, seamless user experience. Websites launched from URLs in emails can be rendered in read-only mode to prevent users from entering credentials for additional phishing protection. Attached files are sanitized before being transmitted to endpoints, ensuring that malware within downloads cannot compromise users' devices.
"We are proud to name Ericom Software as a winner in the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like Ericom Software are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand."
About Ericom Software
Ericom Software is a leading provider of Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions that protect organizations from advanced security threats. Leveraging innovative browser and application isolation technologies, Ericom's cloud-delivered security solutions enable simple, secure policy-driven access to mission-critical applications and resources, including the web, without impacting end-user productivity.
Ericom's platform of browser isolation, remote access, secure connectivity, mobility, and virtualization technologies enhance cybersecurity and productivity while reducing cost and complexity for tens of thousands of businesses and millions of end users worldwide. The company has offices in the US, UK, and EMEA, and a global network of distributors and partners.
