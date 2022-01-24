NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ericom Software, a leading provider of Zero Trust cloud cybersecurity solutions and developer of the ZTEdge™ SASE Platform, announced that its cloud-delivered security solutions are experiencing increased demand in the Japanese market. New customers are showing a strong preference for cloud-delivered Ericom security and remote access solution offerings, and a significant number of longstanding Ericom customers have elected to migrate to cloud-delivered versions of their on-premises solutions.
The move to Ericom's cloud-based options aligns with broader cloud service growth trends in the Japanese market, where, according to market studies, nearly 70% of enterprises have begun to adopt cloud services.1 By September 2020, 39% of enterprises had cloud computing services fully implemented throughout their operations and an additional 29+% had begun implementation in some offices and/or departments.
"Demand for cloud services in Japan is accelerating rapidly, driven by digital transformation initiatives and the need to support our increasingly remote workforce," said Hidekazu Takagi, Division Senior Manager, Access Infrastructure Technical Division of K.K. Ashisuto, Ericom's distribution partner in Japan. "Organizations are turning to cloud-delivered Zero Trust security like the flexible, modular Ericom RBI platform to protect their digital transformation programs from cyberthreats like ransomware, phishing attacks, and credential theft."
Contributing to the growth in cloud-delivered solutions is the increasing adoption of Zero Trust security solutions, many of which, like Ericom Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) and the ZTEdge SASE platform, are primarily cloud-based. Ericom Zero Trust security experts Dr. Chase Cunningham, Chief Strategy Officer, a former Forrester Research Zero Trust Security analyst, and Nick Kael, Ericom CTO, have been actively working with K.K. Ashisuto to introduce its customers and partners to the Zero Trust approach, discuss its applicability to the current cyber threat landscape, and help plan their transition to Zero Trust.
Enterprise demand for managed services for cloud environments is also exceptionally strong in Japan, with Gartner forecasting spending to reach $6.19 billion by 2024.2 Ericom RBI makes it easy for MSPs and MSSPs to provide organizations with cost-effective cloud-delivered web isolation services that protect users regardless of whether they are working in company offices or remotely. Ericom and K.K. Ashisuto are working with a number of MSPs and MSSPs to help them benefit from projected managed security services growth in this area as well as others.
"Ericom is proud to be a trusted brand in Japan, thanks to our excellent solutions and the expertise of our partner, K.K. Ashisuto, in bringing those solutions to security-forward organizations in Japan," said David Canellos, Ericom CEO. "We are especially pleased to see the growth in adoption and pipeline for our cloud-delivered solutions in Japan, the 3rd largest cybersecurity market in the world. Almost two years into the Covid pandemic, organizations are more distributed than ever before, and they are now accelerating adoption of Zero Trust security to protect their new work environments. I am extremely optimistic about continued strong growth for Ericom solutions in 2022 in Japan."
To learn more about Ericom secure access solutions and the ZTEdge SASE platform, visit the Ericom and ZTEdge websites, or contact K.K. Ashisuto at cv_info@ashisuto.co.jp to arrange a demonstration.
About Ericom Software and the ZTEdge Cloud Security Platform
Ericom Software is a leading provider of cloud-delivered, Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions that protect today's digitally distributed organizations from advanced security threats. The company's ZTEdge™ platform is the industry's leading Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution developed specifically for midsize enterprises and small businesses. Ericom solutions leverage innovative remote browser isolation, application isolation, microsegmentation, and virtualization technologies, and are delivered on the Ericom Global Cloud, a distributed high-availability elastic cloud platform. Ericom's cybersecurity solutions protect thousands of businesses and millions of end users worldwide. The company has offices around the world and a global network of MSPs, distributors, resellers and technology partners.
1 Statistica Research: Share of business enterprises which use cloud computing services in Japan 2 Gartner: Key Actions Tech CEOs of Local and Regional Cloud MSPs Can Take in the Asia/Pacific Market; 10/27/2020
