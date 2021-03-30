NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ericom Software, a leader in cloud cybersecurity solutions for secure web and application access, today announced that Ericom Application Isolator has been recognized as a Trust Award finalist in the Best Network Access Control Solution category for the 2021 SC Awards. The finalists and winners for the Trust Awards are chosen by an expert panel of judges with extensive knowledge and experience in the cybersecurity industry.
Now in its 24th year, SC Awards is recognized as the industry gold standard of accomplishment for cybersecurity organizations, products and people. With the awards, SC Media recognizes the achievements of cybersecurity professionals in the field, the innovations happening in the vendor and service provider communities, and the vigilant work of government, commercial and nonprofit entities. Vendors and service providers who offer a product and/or service for the commercial, government, educational, nonprofit or other industries are eligible for the SC Awards' Trust Award category.
Ericom Application Isolator integrates with existing remote access VPNs and Next Generation Firewalls to secure corporate applications and data from the security risks associated with excessive access rights inside a network, which create an environment hackers or malicious insiders can easily exploit. Extensive permissions unnecessarily expose applications and other resources to threats, enabling lateral spread of malware and attacks inside the network. The solution's identity-based microsegmentation techniques prevent attacks by limiting remote and internal application access to only what is truly required. It cloaks applications from unauthorized users, stopping the spread of threats by making them invisible to would-be attackers.
Additionally, the solution's patent-pending Automated Policy Manager takes the pain out of establishing granular per-user remote (North-South) and internal (East-West) secure access policies. Machine learning, combined with network traffic analysis, is used to automatically generate the least-privilege access user permissions needed to enforce Zero Trust Network Access controls.
"We are proud to receive recognition and validation from SC Media for Ericom Application Isolator," said David Canellos, President and CEO of Ericom Software. "Our team is focused on delivering innovative enterprise security solutions like Ericom Application Isolator, which offers a unique approach to adding essential zero trust security controls to existing VPNs and firewalls to protect organizations of any size."
"The cybersecurity community should feel incredibly encouraged by the last year. For all the challenges, there were as many accomplishments. Organizations shifted on a dime, enabling a remote workforce and more often than not, keeping data and systems protected. Ericom Software and our other Trust Award finalists provided the tools and services to enable those success stories," said Jill Aitoro, editor in chief of SC Media and editorial director at CyberRisk Alliance.
The 2021 SC Awards will feature an extended and expanded celebration, honoring finalists and winners through comprehensive promotion across SC Media's full range of digital, social, and editorial channels. Industry anticipation will culminate in the kick-off of SC Awards Week on May 3, 2021.
About Ericom Software
Ericom Software is a leading provider of Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions that protect organizations from advanced security threats. Leveraging innovative browser and application isolation technologies, Ericom's cloud-delivered security solutions enable simple, secure policy-driven access to mission-critical applications and resources, including the web, without impacting end-user productivity. Ericom's platform of browser isolation, remote access, secure connectivity, mobility, and virtualization technologies enhance cybersecurity and productivity while reducing cost and complexity for tens of thousands of businesses and millions of end users worldwide. The company has offices in the US, UK, and EMEA, and a global network of distributors and partners.
