Highest Corporate Security Certification Shows SASE Platform Provider's Commitment to the Security and Privacy of its Customers and Partners
NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ericom Software, a leading provider of Zero Trust cloud cybersecurity solutions and developer of the ZTEdge™ SASE Platform, today announced that it has earned System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification for the company, and its cloud-based cybersecurity solutions, including the Ericom Global Cloud that serves up the ZTEdge platform and Web Isolation solutions. The certification further demonstrates Ericom Software's commitment to providing high-quality solutions for its customers, based on strict security standards.
"Ericom customers have long relied on us to protect their data with strict security controls," said Nick Kael, CTO of Ericom Software. "As a cybersecurity company, we are committed to assuring our customers that our cloud-based and on-premises solutions adhere to the highest independent standards of confidentiality, security and safety. We are proud to have achieved this certification since it exemplifies our commitment to protecting our customers' data and security."
Ericom's ZTEdge platform provides enterprises with a simple way to adopt Zero Trust security principles. It protects organizations with a cloud security solution that cuts complexity, reduces cyber-risk, and improves performance, helping protect today's highly distributed organizations from continually evolving cyberthreats. ZTEdge includes a broad set of capabilities supporting multiple Zero Trust security use cases and integrates easily with existing security infrastructure to simplify the transition to Zero Trust security.
SOC 2 certification indicates that an organization has undergone a rigorous and extensive auditing process, in which an independent auditor painstakingly examines the organization's infrastructure, software, people, procedures and data, assessing their security, availability, confidentiality and privacy frameworks.
Of great significance for our customers, certification also indicates that Ericom solutions are developed, reviewed, tested, and released using audited processes and controls that comply with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Criteria.
About Ericom Software and the ZTEdge Cloud Security Platform
Ericom Software is a leading provider of cloud-delivered, Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions that protect today's digitally distributed organizations from advanced security threats. The company's ZTEdge™ platform is the industry's first Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution developed specifically for midsize enterprises and small businesses. Ericom solutions leverage innovative remote browser isolation, application isolation, microsegmentation, and virtualization technologies, and are delivered on the Ericom Global Cloud, a distributed high-availability elastic cloud platform. Ericom's cybersecurity solutions protect thousands of businesses and millions of end users worldwide. The company has offices around the world and a global network of distributors and partners.
