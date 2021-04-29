NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ericom Software was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Identity & Access Security category for The 19th Annual American Business Awards® today.
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.
More than 3,800 nominations – a record number - from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, and more than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.
"We are excited to receive recognition from the extensive panel of judges and cybersecurity professionals for Ericom Application Isolator," said David Canellos, President and CEO of Ericom Software. "This award further validates the important work we are doing here at Ericom, and the impact we are having in protecting our customers in the elevated threat environment they face in their distributed work environments."
Ericom Application Isolator integrates with existing remote access VPNs and Next Generation Firewalls to secure corporate applications and data from the security risks associated with excessive access rights inside a network, which create an environment hackers and malicious insiders can easily exploit. Extensive permissions unnecessarily expose applications and other resources to threats, enabling lateral spread of malware and attacks inside the network. The solution's identity-based microsegmentation techniques prevent attacks by limiting remote and internal application access to only what is truly required. It cloaks applications from unauthorized users, stopping the spread of threats by making them invisible to would-be attackers.
Additionally, the solution's patent-pending Automated Policy Manager takes the pain out of establishing granular per-user remote (North-South) and internal (East-West) secure access policies. Machine learning, combined with network traffic analysis, is used to automatically generate the least-privilege access user permissions needed to enforce Zero Trust Network Access controls.
Ericom Shield Cloud Service, a multi-tenant, globally available, remote browser isolation (RBI) solution, also won a Bronze Stevie Award for the Network Security Solution category.
The solution prevents ransomware, advanced web threats, and phishing attacks from reaching user endpoints by executing web content in a remote, isolated container. Whether users browse to a malicious site independently or by clicking a URL embedded in a phishing email, they are completely safe since no web content is ever executed directly on their device. Only safe rendering information is sent to a device's browser, providing a fully interactive, seamless user browsing experience. Websites launched from URLs in emails can be rendered in read-only mode to prevent users from entering credentials for additional phishing protection. Attached files are sanitized before being transmitted to endpoints, ensuring that malware within downloads cannot compromise users' devices.
"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year's winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30."
About Ericom Software
Ericom Software is a leading provider of Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions that protect organizations from advanced security threats. Leveraging innovative browser and application isolation technologies, Ericom's cloud-delivered security solutions enable simple, secure policy-driven access to mission-critical applications and resources, including the web, without impacting end-user productivity.
Ericom's platform of browser isolation, remote access, secure connectivity, mobility, and virtualization technologies enhance cybersecurity and productivity while reducing cost and complexity for tens of thousands of businesses and millions of end users worldwide. The company has offices in the US, UK, and EMEA, and a global network of distributors and partners.
