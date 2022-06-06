Company's Security Solutions Honored for Zero Trust, Cloud Security, Ransomware, Browser Isolation, and Phishing Capabilities
NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ericom Software, a leading provider of Zero Trust cloud cybersecurity solutions and developer of the ZTEdge™ SASE Platform, announced today that it has received five 2022 Cyber Defense InfoSec Awards. ZTEdge won the Hot Company Zero Trust and Next Gen SaaS/Cloud Security awards, and Ericom Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) took away the Most Comprehensive Ransomless Ransomware Protection, Next Gen Browser Isolation, and Most Innovative Deep Sea Phishing awards.
This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year recognizing the most innovative and valuable cyber defense companies around the globe. To be considered for the award, startups, and companies at all stages in the information security cyber defense space must have a unique and captivating value proposition. The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, and CEH-certified security professionals who vote based on their independent reviews of the products/services which have been submitted.
"It is an honor to be recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine and the judging panel of certified security professionals for Ericom's ZTEdge Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and RBI solutions," said David Canellos, President, and CEO of Ericom Software. "We are committed to developing innovative cybersecurity solutions that keep our customers secure and protected as cyber-risks continue to escalate across all sectors and geographies by delivering simple, effective, and affordable Zero Trust security solutions."
Ericom's ZTEdge SASE Platform is a comprehensive offering that provides a host of Zero Trust capabilities aligned with Gartner's SASE and Security Services Edge (SSE) security frameworks. The solution helps organizations cut complexity, reduce cyber-risk, and improve performance, at a dramatically lower price point than alternative solutions. ZTEdge supports multiple use cases, including:
- Controlling SaaS application access: Limiting access to public cloud apps like Office 365 or Salesforce to only authenticated and authorized users, eliminating credential theft risk and restricting data sharing privileges.
- Identifying users and authenticating devices: Securely connecting the right people and devices to the right applications and resources.
- Eliminating ransomware and phishing: Protecting users and their devices as they interact with the web and email.
- Securing remote access to private applications and desktops: Providing a simple way to connect remote workers with private cloud and on-premises applications and remote desktops.
- Protecting apps and data from 3rd party contractor access risks: Providing simple, secure system access for users on unmanaged devices, controlling application access and data sharing activity while also scanning traffic for malware threats and data exfiltration.
- Segmenting networks and providing visibility: Segmenting and monitoring networks to stop threats like ransomware spread and detecting, blocking, and remediating intrusions.
- Simplifying networking using a Cloud Area Network™: Reducing cost and complexity while improving security by connecting users, apps, servers, and containers through a high-performance Zero Trust cloud overlay network.
Ericom's RBI-based solutions are delivered on the Ericom Global Cloud, and solve a number of critical security challenges that IT and Security teams face, such as:
- Web Application Isolation – RBI allows organizations to provide contractors and other 3rd parties using unmanaged devices with a simple, secure way to access the private and public cloud corporate web applications they need to complete their work. Requiring no agents or plug-ins to install and manage, the solution can control each user's data access and sharing rights, scan for threats, and prevent data exfiltration.
- Web/Email Browser Isolation – RBI protects endpoints from advanced malware, ransomware, and other threats targeting devices from the web and email, intelligently categorizing websites/URLs and isolating risky ones in the cloud, remote from devices. For additional protection against phishing attacks, websites are presented in "read-only" mode to prevent credential theft.
- Instant Messenger (IM) Isolation – RBI protects users of popular IM platforms like WhatsApp by scanning end-to-end encrypted traffic – a blind spot for traditional Secure Web Gateway (SWG) products – to prevent malware delivery and data exfiltration.
- Virtual Meeting Isolation – This patent-pending Ericom solution brings the power of web isolation to secure web-based virtual meetings like Zoom and Teams. Users experience a completely standard virtual meeting experience, yet endpoints and networks are protected from malware hidden in links and other shared media and IT can enforce sharing controls to protect data.
About Ericom Software and the ZTEdge Cloud Security Platform
Ericom Software is a leading provider of cloud-delivered, Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions that protect today's digitally distributed organizations from advanced security threats. The company's ZTEdge™ platform is the industry's first Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution developed specifically for midsize enterprises and small businesses. Ericom solutions leverage innovative remote browser isolation, application isolation, microsegmentation, and virtualization technologies, and are delivered on the Ericom Global Cloud, a distributed high-availability elastic cloud platform. Ericom's cybersecurity solutions protect thousands of businesses and millions of end users worldwide. The company has offices around the world and a global network of distributors and partners.
