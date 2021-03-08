NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ericom Software, a leader in Zero Trust cloud cybersecurity solutions for secure web and application access, today announced that it has received a total of nine 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, including the Gold Awards for Endpoint Security, Ransomware Protection, Data Security, and Web Application Security for Ericom Remote Browser Isolation (RBI). The annual event, which includes recognition for products that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security, also recognized Ericom products with Gold or Silver awards in additional categories including Zero Trust Security, Browser Isolation, Anti Phishing, Microsegmentation, and Best Free Cybersecurity Tool.
The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards are produced by Cybersecurity Insiders in partnership with the over 400,000+ cybersecurity professionals in the information security community on LinkedIn to honor the world's best cybersecurity products, professionals, and organizations.
"We are delighted to receive recognition from the Information Security Community and Cybersecurity Insiders for Ericom's RBI and ZTNA solutions," said David Canellos, President and CEO of Ericom Software. "The awards we received validate the collaborative effort and hard work by our team to ensure organizations are protected from the cyber-risks they face, which have grown as we have all moved to distributed work environments."
The threat landscape, which is constantly evolving, requires security innovation at every access point, from the device to network applications. Ericom's Zero Trust RBI cloud service protects users' devices by moving web browsing off endpoints to remote containers in the cloud. This process effectively "air-gaps" endpoints, protecting them - and the networks they connect to - from all web-based malware and phishing attacks. Whether users browse to a malicious site independently or by clicking a URL embedded in a phishing email, they are completely safe since no web content is ever executed directly on their devices. Only safe-rendering information is sent to a device's browser, providing a fully interactive, seamless user browsing experience. Websites launched from URLs in emails can be rendered in read-only mode to prevent users from entering credentials for additional phishing protection. As important, attached files can be sanitized before being transmitted to endpoints, ensuring that malware within downloads cannot compromise users' devices.
Ericom's other award-winning product, Ericom Application Isolator, prevents lateral movement attacks targeting applications and data inside networks. Securing the network at the application level using microsegmentation access controls cloaks apps and data from any unauthorized user, whether they be cybercriminals who successfully gain access to a network or a malicious insider. The solution is a simple "add-on" to existing remote access Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and Next Generation Firewalls (NGFWs) that eliminates security risks such as ransomware spread and data exfiltration, which are created by the broad access rights granted to users and devices on the majority of today's "flat" corporate networks.
To learn more about Ericom Software, visit: http://www.ericom.com.
About Ericom Software
Ericom Software is a leading provider of Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions that protect organizations from advanced security threats. Leveraging innovative browser and application isolation technologies, Ericom's cloud-delivered security solutions enable simple, secure policy-driven access to mission-critical applications and resources, including the web, without impacting end-user productivity.
Ericom's platform of browser isolation, remote access, secure connectivity, mobility, and virtualization technologies enhance cybersecurity and productivity while reducing cost and complexity for tens of thousands of businesses and millions of end users worldwide. The company has offices in the US, UK, and EMEA, and a global network of distributors and partners.
For more information about Ericom and its products, visit http://www.ericom.com. You can also follow Ericom Software on our blog, as well as on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
Media Contact
Domenick Cilea, Springboard PR, +1 (732) 813-7401, dcilea@springboardpr.com
SOURCE Ericom