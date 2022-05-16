Ericom's Comprehensive, Simple, and Affordable SASE platform Recognized by SC Awards
NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ericom Software, a leading provider of Zero Trust cloud cybersecurity solutions and developer of the ZTEdge™ SASE Platform, announced today that ZTEdge has been recognized as a finalist in the Best SASE Solution category for the 2022 SC Awards.
Now in its 25th year, SC Awards is known as cybersecurity's most prestigious and competitive honor. The program recognizes the solutions, organizations and people that are innovatively advancing the practice of information security.
"We are honored to receive this validation from SC Media for Ericom's ZTEdge Cloud Security Platform," said David Canellos, President and CEO of Ericom Software. "Organizations told us they wanted a SASE solution that was simple to deploy and use, that gave them the key security controls needed to protect their users, applications, and networks, and that was truly affordable. This is exactly what we have delivered with our innovative ZTEdge platform."
Ericom's ZTEdge Cloud Security Platform is a comprehensive offering that provides a host of Zero Trust capabilities aligned with Gartner's SASE and Security Services Edge (SSE) security frameworks. The solution was designed with medium sized enterprises in mind, helping them cut complexity, reduce cyber-risk, and improve performance, at a dramatically lower price point than alternative solutions. ZTEdge supports multiple use cases, including:
- Identifying users and authenticating devices: Securely connecting the right people and devices to the right applications and resources.
- Eliminating ransomware and phishing: Protecting users and their devices as they interact with the web and email.
- Securing remote access to private applications and desktops: Providing a simple way to connect remote workers with private cloud and on-premises applications and remote desktops.
- Controlling SaaS application access: Limiting access to public cloud apps like Office 365 or Salesforce to only authenticated and authorized users, eliminating credential theft risk and restricting data sharing privileges.
- Protecting apps and data from 3rd party contractor access risks: Providing simple, secure system access for users on unmanaged devices, controlling application access and data sharing activity while also scanning traffic for malware threats and data exfiltration.
- Segmenting networks and providing visibility: Segmenting and monitoring networks to stop threats like ransomware spread and detecting, blocking, and remediating intrusions.
- Simplifying networking using a Cloud Area Network™: Reducing cost and complexity while improving security by connecting users, apps, servers, and containers through a high-performance Zero Trust cloud overlay network.
About Ericom Software and the ZTEdge SASE Cloud Security Platform
Ericom Software is a leading provider of cloud-delivered, Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions that protect today's digitally distributed organizations from advanced security threats. The company's ZTEdge™ platform is the industry's leading Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution developed specifically for midsize enterprises and small businesses. Ericom solutions protect thousands of businesses and millions of end users worldwide and leverage innovative remote browser isolation, application isolation, microsegmentation, and virtualization technologies, and are delivered on the ZTEdge Global Cloud.
