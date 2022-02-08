NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ericom Software, a leading provider of Zero Trust cloud cybersecurity solutions and developer of the ZTEdge™ SASE Platform, announced today that it has won eight 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, including Gold Awards for Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), Zero Trust Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, and Remote Browser Isolation (RBI). The annual event, which includes recognition for products that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security, also awarded Ericom Gold for Anti Phishing, Anti Malware, and Silver for Ransomware Protection.
The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards are produced by Cybersecurity Insiders in partnership with over 400,000+ cybersecurity professionals in the information security community on LinkedIn to honor the world's best cybersecurity products, professionals, and organizations.
"We are extremely proud to be recognized by the Information Security Community and Cybersecurity Insiders for Ericom's ZTEdge Cloud Security Platform," said David Canellos, President and CEO of Ericom Software. "The awards further validate the market's positive view of our products, which was demonstrated by Ericom's record growth last year. I commend the Ericom team on the wins and thank our customers for selecting Ericom as a trusted solution partner for their Zero Trust security initiatives."
Ericom's ZTEdge Cloud Security Platform is a comprehensive offering that provides a host of Zero Trust capabilities aligned with Gartner's SASE and Security Services Edge (SSE) security frameworks. The solution is designed to cut complexity, reduce cyber-risk, and improve performance for organizations of all sizes, at a dramatically lower price point than alternative solutions. ZTEdge supports multiple use cases, including:
- Identifying users and authenticating devices: Securely connecting the right people and devices to the right applications and resources.
- Eliminating ransomware and phishing: Protecting users and their devices as they interact with the web and email.
- Securing remote access to private applications and desktops: Providing a simple way to connect remote workers with private cloud and on-premise applications and remote desktops.
- Controlling SaaS application access: Limiting access to public cloud apps like Office 365 or Salesforce to only authenticated and authorized users, eliminating credential theft risk and restricting data sharing privileges.
- Segmenting networks and providing visibility: Segmenting and monitoring networks to stop threats like ransomware spread and detecting, blocking, and remediating intrusions.
- Simplifying networking using a Cloud Area Network™: Reducing cost and complexity while improving security by connecting users, apps, servers, and containers through a high-performance Zero Trust cloud overlay network.
About Ericom Software and the ZTEdge Cloud Security Platform
Ericom Software is a leading provider of cloud-delivered, Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions that protect today's digitally distributed organizations from advanced security threats. The company's ZTEdge™ platform is the industry's leading Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution developed specifically for midsize enterprises and small businesses. Ericom solutions leverage innovative remote browser isolation, application isolation, microsegmentation, and virtualization technologies, and are delivered on the Ericom Global Cloud, a distributed high-availability elastic cloud platform. Ericom's cybersecurity solutions protect thousands of businesses and millions of end users worldwide. The company has offices around the world and a global network of MSPs, distributors, resellers, and technology partners.
