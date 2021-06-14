NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ericom Software, a leader in secure web and application access solutions, today announced that Ericom's Intelligent Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) Cloud Service has been recognized as a People's Choice Stevie® Awards Winner for Favorite New Product in the "Network Security Solution" category.
The American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit, and non-profit, large and small.
Winners of the crystal People's Choice Stevie Awards, as well as all other winners in the 19th ABAs, will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on June 30.
The People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products are a feature of The American Business Awards in which the general public can vote for their favorite new products and services of the year. More than 92,000 votes were cast in people's choice categories this year. All new products and services nominated in the ABAs' new product categories were included in people's choice voting.
"The recognition of Ericom's innovative isolation solution by our customers and other cybersecurity professionals is additional validation of the critical role our products play in securing organizations around the globe," said Gerry Grealish, Chief Marketing Officer of Ericom Software.
Ericom's solution is a multi-tenant, globally available, remote browser isolation cloud service that prevents ransomware, advanced web threats, and phishing attacks from reaching user endpoints by executing web content in a remote, isolated container. Whether users browse to a malicious site independently or by clicking a URL embedded in a phishing email, they are completely safe since no web content is ever executed directly on their device. Only safe rendering information is sent to a device's browser, providing a fully interactive, seamless user browsing experience. Websites launched from URLs in emails can be rendered in read-only mode to prevent users from entering credentials for additional phishing protection. Attached files are sanitized before being transmitted to endpoints, ensuring that malware within downloads cannot compromise users' devices.
More than 3,800 nominations were submitted to this year's American Business Awards for consideration in a wide range of categories, including New Product or Service of the Year, Most Innovative Company of the Year, Management Team of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Startup of the Year, among others.
Details about The American Business Awards, the list of People's Choice Stevie Award winners, and the complete list of Stevie winners in this year's ABAs are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About Ericom Software
Ericom Software is a leading provider of Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions that protect organizations from advanced security threats. Leveraging innovative browser and application isolation technologies, Ericom's cloud-delivered security solutions enable simple, secure policy-driven access to mission-critical applications and resources, including the web, without impacting end-user productivity.
Ericom's platform of browser isolation, remote access, secure connectivity, mobility, and virtualization technologies enhance cybersecurity and productivity while reducing cost and complexity for tens of thousands of businesses and millions of end users worldwide. The company has offices in the US, UK, and EMEA, and a global network of distributors and partners.
For more information about Ericom and its products, visit http://www.ericom.com.
