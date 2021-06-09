NEW YORK , June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ericom Software, a leader in secure web and application access solutions, today announced that Ericom Shield Zero Trust Remote Browser Isolation won the Excellence Award for the Best Email Security Solution at the SC Awards Europe 2021.
SC Awards Europe is recognized as the industry standard of accomplishment for cybersecurity professionals, products, and services. The prestigious judging panel comprised of industry leaders reviewed and determined what products, companies, and people exemplify best practices and the highest standards the industry has to offer. For more information and a detailed list of categories, finalists, and winners, visit https://www.scawardseurope.com/results-2021/. The Email Security Solution category was hotly contested, with seven companies in a strong group of finalists that included well-known email security brands Proofpoint and Mimecast.
Ericom's zero trust remote browser isolation (RBI) cloud security solution prevents phishing attacks, ransomware, zero-day malware, and other advanced web threats from reaching endpoints by executing active web content in a remote, isolated container in the Ericom Global Cloud. Whether users browse to a malicious site independently or by clicking a URL embedded in a phishing email, they are completely safe since no web content is ever executed directly on their devices. An interactive media stream representing the website is sent to a device's browser, providing a safe, fully interactive, seamless user experience. Websites launched from URLs in emails can be rendered in read-only mode to prevent users from entering credentials for additional phishing protection. Attached files are sanitized before being transmitted to endpoints, ensuring that malware within downloads cannot compromise users' devices.
"We are honored that Ericom Shield was selected for Best Email Security Solution at the SC Awards Europe 2021," said David Canellos, President and CEO of Ericom Software. "It was gratifying to hear the comments from the judges highlighting the importance of the innovative remote browser isolation-based security approach Ericom Shield uses to protect organizations from the advanced email threats and ransomware targeting them every day. RBI is a powerful security capability that has become a critical component of Zero Trust and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) security approaches, and winning this prestigious award is a great accomplishment for our RBI solution and the entire Ericom team."
About Ericom Software
Ericom Software is a leading provider of Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions that protect organizations from advanced security threats. Leveraging innovative browser and application isolation technologies, Ericom's cloud-delivered security solutions enable simple, secure policy-driven access to mission-critical applications and resources, including the web, without impacting end-user productivity.
Ericom's platform of browser isolation, remote access, secure connectivity, mobility, and virtualization technologies enhance cybersecurity and productivity while reducing cost and complexity for tens of thousands of businesses and millions of end users worldwide. The company has offices in the US, UK, and EMEA, and a global network of distributors and partners.
