BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The language services and technology industry includes more than 27,000 players worldwide, ranging from boutique local agencies to large corporations. This diverse group of language service providers (LSPs) and translation technology vendors adds up to a multi-billion-dollar global industry. Based on 2020 verified revenues, independent market research firm CSA Research has named Eriksen Translations as one of the providers leading the delivery of language services, ranking it among the top 30 LSPs in North America.
Eriksen Translations is an independent LSP based in Brooklyn, NY, with a footprint that extends throughout North America and beyond. For 35 years, Eriksen has helped clients communicate with domestic and international audiences. Working in more than 100 languages, Eriksen sustains long-term relationships with major companies in finance, insurance, law, health care, and education, as well as nonprofits, NGOs, and leading museums and cultural institutions worldwide.
"As we celebrate our 35th year in business, it is an honor to once again be recognized as one of North America's top LSPs," states Vigdis Eriksen, founder and CEO of Eriksen Translations. "This ranking reflects the hard work of our dedicated team members, who are passionate about the power of language and its ability to foster community and belonging across cultures."
LSPs and language technology developers support global experiences in other languages, delivering essential translation, interpreting, and localization outsourcing capabilities to organizations and individuals around the world.
"People worldwide prefer consuming information in their own language. Meeting this expectation fuels an indispensable multi-billion-dollar industry of language service and technology providers that keeps growing to support global digital transformation, help companies and governments improve customer experience, and respond to continuing globalization," comments Dr. Donald A. DePalma, CSA Research's Chief Research Officer.
STUDY METHODOLOGY
CSA Research uses structured and documented methodologies to ensure independent and reliable data-driven research for language service providers, technology vendors, global enterprises, and investors. The rankings of the largest suppliers are based on confirmed revenue from 2020. Included in CSA Research's global market study is the ranking of the largest 186 language services and translation technology providers, ranked globally as well as across eight regions. This is the 17th year CSA Research has studied the language services industry and the 7th year Eriksen Translations has appeared in the rankings.
ABOUT ERIKSEN TRANSLATIONS INC.
Eriksen Translations delivers best-in-class multilingual services in 100+ languages. Founded in downtown Brooklyn in 1986, Eriksen supports clients worldwide with a full range of services, including translation, typesetting, web and multimedia localization, transcreation, transcription, voiceover and subtitling, live Zoom captioning, and interpreting. Eriksen is certified as a woman-owned business enterprise (WBE) by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and the City and State of New York. For more information, visit http://eriksen.com / @eriksentrans.
ABOUT CSA RESEARCH
CSA Research, formerly Common Sense Advisory, is an independent market research company specialized in the language services industry. It provides data-based research on globalization, internationalization, localization, interpreting, and translation technology. http://www.csa-research.com | @CSA_Research
Media Contact
Jennifer Murphy, Eriksen Translations Inc., +1 646-460-2428, jennifer.murphy@eriksen.com
Will Lach, Eriksen Translations Inc., 917-370-2808, will.lach@eriksen.com
SOURCE Eriksen Translations Inc.