MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ERMProtect Cybersecurity Solutions is proud to announce that it is adding Cryptocurrency Investigations and Compliance to its service line. The new service positions the firm to help law enforcement agencies, financial institutions, and private clients lift the veil on crypto transactions.
The move into cryptocurrency transparency will enhance the company's array of risk management solutions that help clients operate safely and securely. Founded in 1998, ERMProtect is a leading provider of cybersecurity services such as digital forensics, IT security assessments, penetration testing, PCI compliance, and incident response.
"As cryptocurrency and blockchain expand in the marketplace, more of the firm's clients are looking for risk management solutions to combat crypto crime, monitor transactions, and achieve compliance," said Silka Gonzalez, the company's founder and president. "As a result, the firm's digital forensic and forensic accounting professionals became certified in crypto forensics, meaning they can track, trace and analyze crypto transactions," she said.
"Government agencies, financial institutions, and cryptocurrency businesses themselves need to understand the real-world entities behind cryptocurrency transactions to operate safely and to combat crime," Gonzalez said. "This positions us to help.''
Gonzalez noted that the link between cybersecurity proficiency and cryptocurrency investigative aptitude is paramount to paint a comprehensive picture of digital activity.
"Armed with decades of experience in digital forensics, our crypto professionals can support cryptocurrency transaction investigations with elements of cybersecurity investigative tactics such as address searches, user browser history inspection, mining of email and chat-messaging repositories, and more,'' she said. "This unique, dual skillset is instrumental in developing an in-depth understanding of malicious actors, their links to others, and their methodologies."
About ERMProtect
ERMProtect Cybersecurity Solutions helps businesses improve their cybersecurity posture, comply with regulations governing sensitive data and train employees to avoid phishing attacks. Services include cybersecurity compliance assessments including PCI compliance and PCI QSA audits; digital forensics and data breach investigations; penetration testing; cryptocurrency investigations and compliance; security implementation and remediation; and Security Awareness Training. Founded in Miami, Florida in 1998, the company has served 400 clients globally in 35+ industries. Learn more about ERMProtect Cybersecurity Solutions at http://www.ermprotect.com
