PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Transportation technology services company EROAD today announced that the company's annual "Safety Star - Driver of the Year" awards program is open for submissions through Oct. 29, 2021.
Now in its third consecutive year, this award program shines a light on outstanding drivers that go above and beyond the call of duty to serve the trucking community. The EROAD Safety Star also embodies safety on the road and goes the extra mile to keep themselves, their fleet, and the public safe.
This contest is open to any company driver or contracted professional truck driver from the EROAD base of customers. A company driver must be nominated by the motor carrier by which they are currently employed, and each company may nominate up to five drivers.
10 finalists will be chosen with the Safety Star Driver of the Year award winner announced in mid-November. The winner will be selected for their ability to operate safely and professionally, demonstrate leadership abilities within their company, and their contributions to the industry and community. Applications are judged by third-party experts. For the past two years, Dave Heller - VP of Government Affairs for Truckload Carriers Association - and John Sallak - Truck Safety Consultant - have participated in judging.
"At EROAD, safety is in our DNA and we are truly committed to helping our customers drive safer roads," said Casey Ellis, President EROAD North America. "Safety starts with protecting and empowering our drivers, and that's exactly what this program aims to do. Drivers are the real heroes of the trucking industry, and we can't wait to celebrate another year of Safety Stars!"
Recognize your drivers by submitting applications by or before October 29th, 2021. Click here to access the entry form, view contest rules for application, and check out prizes for winners.
About EROAD
EROAD believes every community deserves safer roads that can be sustainably funded. We develop technology solutions that help commercial fleets stay in compliance, improve safety and reduce the risk and operational costs of driving. We create applications that improve visibility into operations, reduce paperwork and help businesses operate efficiently and profitably. And we provide aggregated and anonymized data and analytics to government agencies, universities and others who fund, maintain and develop our road infrastructure. EROAD (ERD) is dual-listed on the ASX and NZX, and employs almost 300 staff located across New Zealand, Australia and North America. To learn more about EROAD, visit http://www.eroad.com.
Media Contact
Blair Ruth Riley, ARPR on behalf of EROAD, 404-403-4539, blairruth@arpr.com
SOURCE EROAD