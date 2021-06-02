PORTLAND, Ore. and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EROAD, a leading global transportation technology services company, and Phillips Connect, a leader in expandable and durable smart trailer technology, today announced their partnership to bring Phillips Connect devices, sensors, dashboards and reporting to EROAD's customers.
Through the partnership, EROAD will offer the full line of Phillips Connect devices for powered and non-powered assets, along with sensors, harnesses, and accessories for advanced monitoring of cargo status and trailer health.
EROAD's fleet telematics platform is top-rated for safety and compliance, thanks to its high reliability and ease of use for drivers. The company recently launched its Clarity Dashcam and EROAD Go, a driver workflow, P&D and truck-friendly navigation solution. With the addition of EROAD Asset Tracker powered by Phillips Connect, the EROAD platform provides true end-to-end visibility and management for today's data-driven fleets.
"Phillips Connect, like EROAD, has a strong focus on ease of use, uptime and accuracy, which supports our mission to enable safer and more productive roads," said Casey Ellis, President of EROAD North America. "Our combined solutions deliver high quality data that fleets can trust."
Phillips Connect solutions are easy to deploy and built to endure the real-world conditions that trailers and assets experience daily. Customers can locate assets, maximize productivity, and give their own customers a live view into their trailers, containers, and chassis. In addition, Phillips Connect solutions are offered in various form factors and are expandable, allowing customers to integrate multiple sensors that help them monitor cargo status and add visibility of health status in real-time.
EROAD and Phillips Connect are integrating their systems so that information about drivers, tractors, fleet assets, and geofences entered in EROAD is available in the Phillips Connect solution to make deployment and management easy.
"Phillips Connect and EROAD are completely aligned in the way we look at serving our customers and delivering technology and data that fleets can depend on for fast, informed decision making," said Rob Phillips, Phillips Connect Founder and CEO. "They are seeing growth in their markets around the globe, and we look forward to partnering with them to bring their customers to the forefront of smart trailer solutions."
Please register to attend a webinar co-hosted by EROAD and Phillips Connect, discussing how Phillips Connect smart trailer solutions combined with EROAD's platform for safety and compliance will set a new bar for reliability and accuracy in fleet management technology. The webinar is June 17th at 12pm Eastern/9am Pacific.
About EROAD
EROAD believes every community deserves safer roads that can be sustainably funded. We develop technology solutions that help commercial fleets stay in compliance, improve safety and reduce the risk and operational costs of driving. We create applications that improve visibility into operations, reduce paperwork and help businesses operate efficiently and profitably. And we provide aggregated and anonymized data and analytics to government agencies, universities and others who fund, maintain, and develop our road infrastructure. EROAD (ERD) is dual-listed on the ASX and NZX, and employs more than 300 staff located across New Zealand, Australia, and North America. To learn more about EROAD, visit http://www.eroad.com.
About Phillips Connect
Phillips Connect takes telematics light-years beyond basic GPS tracking by combining the industry's most advanced connected asset solutions for trailers, chassis, and containers with a variety of sensors for trailer ingress, cargo sensing and trailer health-monitoring. Phillips Connect IoT sensor connection technology is widely deployed in the commercial transportation industry and consolidates smart components onto one central hub, using one data plan to deliver actionable alerts to the driver, and customizable fleet management dashboards to the fleet's operations or dispatch teams. The products are designed to improve overall safety and security, reduce costs in fleet maintenance and dramatically enhance fleet asset utilization. Visit http://www.phillips-connect.com for more information.
