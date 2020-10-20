DENVER, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, Oct. 14, ERP Advisors Group hosted a conference call and live podcast to discuss solutions for improving security surrounding ERP systems and how to prevent cyber attacks by building a better security culture.
Shawn Windle, the founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, said, "There are two aspects to prevention: First, protect your enterprise assets by enabling your employees to think with cyber security and install best practices. And second, question vendors about their cloud strategy — don't invest in enterprise apps without examining how they perform on their cyber security solutions."
James McQuiggan, CISSP, Security Awareness Advocate at KnowBe4, noted, "The average cost of ransomware has been going up. In 2017, it was $600 a machine and, now, we're into the hundreds of thousands, working our way up into the millions of dollars for having to pay a ransom. On top of that, you're now looking at downtime. You're looking at loss of revenue, loss of productivity, and possible damage to reputation, possible damage to employees.
"I look forward to the year that we don't need a National Cyber Security Awareness Month because everybody is doing it all the time. It becomes a part of their culture, a part of who they are in the office, as well as outside the office, as part of their normal day-to-day activities."
James McQuiggan is a 20-year cyber security veteran. He is also a part-time faculty professor at Valencia College in the Engineering, Computer Programming & Technology Division. He is the President of the Central Florida (ISC)2 Chapter and a Trustee Board member with the Center for Cyber Safety and Education.
ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms. Helping hundreds of organizations find the right solutions to meet their unique needs, ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful software selections that lead to successful go-lives.
