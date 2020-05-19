FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ERP Maestro, provider of automated and cloud-based controls for access, security and GRC, announced today that it has received a Stevie Award from the American Business Awards®. This marks the second year in a row the company has been the recipient of a Stevie Award.
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.
More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. ERP Maestro was nominated in the Company of the Year, Computer Software category for small businesses and was named a silver winner.
ERP Maestro is known for delivering the most advanced cloud access control and GRC solutions for SAP® to prevent fraud, data breaches and audit deficiencies while also removing typical barriers for use such as long implementations and ongoing costs for upgrades and maintenance.
"The award acknowledges the value of our company as a leading business in the industry and the significance of the cloud products we provide for SAP customers," said ERP Maestro CEO Ken Gabriel. "This is especially relevant at this time as companies are struggling to keep their businesses secure with more remote work and a climate that is more conducive to increased risk and cases of internal fraud and data breaches."
"Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on August 5."
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About ERP Maestro
ERP Maestro makes managing access risk, compliance, and security in SAP® environments incredibly easy. Its award-winning cloud platform automates the monitoring, detection, and prevention of internal access and cybersecurity risks in SAP and SAP cloud applications, thereby providing multi-application access controls and minimizing potential breaches and fraud, accelerating remediation and keeping companies secure on the inside. Its industry-leading segregation of duties (SoD) analysis is used by seven of the world's top 10 audit firms and empowers organizations to establish effective governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) processes. Learn more at www.erpmaestro.com.
