DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appsian, the global leader in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) security and compliance solutions, has announced their second PeopleSoft Innovation Summit. A free, virtual event that will take place on February 17-18, 2021.
An event rapidly growing in popularity amongst the Oracle PeopleSoft community, the Summit's keynote presentation will feature a roundtable conversation with members of the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) team, (2) PeopleSoft customers hosting on OCI, along with other security and cloud consulting leaders. The 2-day Summit will also feature insightful presentations from Appsian, Astute Business Solutions, SpearMC, Gideon Taylor, jsmpros, Bio-Key, and more and will cover various topics such as:
- PeopleSoft disaster recovery planning
- PeopleSoft data security and compliance best practices
- PeopleSoft accessibility and aligning to WCAG standards
- PeopleSoft push notification best practices
- PeopleSoft identity and access management best practices and more
"Since we've been an active member of the PeopleSoft community for over ten years, Appsian is thrilled to be hosting the PeopleSoft Innovation Summit," said Scott Lavery, Head of Marketing for Appsian. "After our first Summit back in September, we received overwhelming positive feedback, and couldn't be more excited to host another event with Oracle and the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure team participating."
Last year's event was attended by 500 PeopleSoft organizations represented by over 1,500 individual attendees. For more information and to register for free, please visit Appsian's PeopleSoft Innovation Summit
About Appsian:
Appsian provides the fastest path to ERP data security & compliance for some of the largest organizations in the world using PeopleSoft, Oracle EBS, and SAP. Using a software platform designed for intrusion prevention, data loss prevention, threat detection, incident response, Appsian equips customers of legacy ERP applications with enhanced control and visibility over their ERP data. Enabling the secure expansion of user access, strengthening of authorization policies, and providing deep visibility into data access and usage.
To learn more, visit www.appsian.com
