WASHINGTON, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ERProsource360, LLC, a joint venture between ERP International, LLC (ERP) and ProSource360 Consulting Services, Inc. (ProSource360), has been awarded a GSA Schedule task order with the US Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA) and US Army Medical Materiel Agency (USAMMA) to perform a wide range of medical logistics, medical materiel management, and medical materiel fielding support services. Under this task order, which totals more than $35 million, ERProsource360 will support all Army components worldwide, with technical and logistical assistance in managing and distributing medical materiel and equipment.
ProSource360 provides a variety of healthcare solutions, including clinical and medical staffing (physicians, nurses and technicians) in multiple Medical Treatment Facilities (MTFs). In addition, ProSource360 is a leader and innovator in the area of Medical Device Cybersecurity, Total Exposure Health and Pharmacy Consulting services.
"We are honored to serve the US Army's medical logistics needs to ensure readiness and improve care for our service members who put their lives in harm's way to preserve our freedoms," says ProSource360 CEO Ben Skyles.
About ProSource360 Consulting Services, Inc.
ProSource360 Consulting Services provides management consulting services, healthcare solutions and IT support services to federal government agencies and is ranked #84 on the Inc. 5000 Series list of the 2020 fastest-growing private companies in the D.C. metropolitan area.
ProSource360 has become one of the nation's premier small businesses, providing support services to the largest, most complex electronic health record modernization (EHRM) effort ever undertaken. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) EHRM is a 10-year implementation expected to cost approximately $16 billion and designed to establish a world-class electronic health record for our nation's Veterans and their beneficiaries. The VA selected Cerner as their vendor of choice to implement the Cerner Millennium solution across the VA Health System. After evaluating hundreds of companies at the inception of the program, Cerner selected ProSource360 as one of seven core partners to deliver the EHRM to our Veterans and their families. ProSource360 supports the Cerner Program Office in various capacities, including data integration, change management and communications. ProSource360 also is one of a few key players on the front lines of this EHRM program, providing the VA with end-user training and adoption coaching in multiple functional areas.
ProSource360 is also a HUBZone-certified company focused on providing jobs where they are needed most, with offices in Washington, DC, Atlanta, GA and Morgantown, WV. The company remains very active in the community and values giving back through service.