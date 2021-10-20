SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eSAT Global™, a new company that is developing the smartest way to connect billions of devices from space, announced that it is developing satellite-based text services that will provide both an emergency-capable text service and a simple messaging system when cellular coverage is unavailable in remote areas.
eSAT's Remote Text Service ("eRTS") will be delivered over the eSAT Communications Network ("eCN") being developed in collaboration with eSAT's GEO Satellite partners Inmarsat via its ELERA global network and Thuraya Telecommunications Company and will operate in L-band. The eRTS will be available to cellular phone original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) wishing to incorporate eSAT's custom radio-frequency integrated circuit ("RFIC") into their phone designs, larger OEMs will be able to modify existing chipsets to incorporate the capability into their existing offerings. In addition, eSAT is developing a custom communications device to link to existing handsets to provide eRTS capability.
eRTS will allow users in remote areas to connect to emergency services via text, providing location and details of the emergency. Based on an unprecedented level of security and convenience, the service will enable users to communicate directly with third parties via either text or canned messages.
eCN is built around eSAT's patented inventions using existing and highly reliable GEO MSS satellite platforms. Designed from the ground up for Internet of Things (IoT) and small message applications, the eSAT solution requires no terrestrial infrastructure or back-haul, while providing global coverage. Devices equipped with eSAT communications modules directly communicate with GEO MSS satellites at a transmit power level comparable to that of a car key fob, enabling years of operation on a single battery. Due to eSAT's breakthrough innovations, billions of cell phones and IoT devices can be connected via satellite.
The underlying technology has been successfully tested across Inmarsat and Thuraya networks. eSAT expect the service to commence field testing in Q2 2022 and the first commercial release to start by the end of 2022.
President and CEO of eSAT Global, Rick Somerton commented. "I have been excited about eSAT's future from the first day of my involvement and I am pleased to announce this next step in the development of eSAT's business. eRTS will meet a growing market need and will provide peace of mind to many workers and travellers in remote areas"
He said further. "At a time where the space industry is focusing on LEO capabilities, we are able to make a significant breakthrough by utilising the proven power and reliability of GEO MSS. Recently, LEOs have managed to become the satellite market disruptors. However, eSAT eCN and patented technologies are about to prove that GEOs can outperform in many aspects."
Mike Carter, President Enterprise at Inmarsat, said: "Inmarsat is pleased to be supporting eSAT, its communications network and remote text service through our ELERA L-band network. We hope to see millions of cell phones and IoT devices on the eCN network via Inmarsat ELERA."
"Thuraya has been working closely with eSAT for some time now and we are looking forward to delivering the eCN across our network to enable IOT devices," said Jassem Nasser, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer Thuraya, "eCN and eRTS will be further enhanced by the capabilities our new T4 Satellite scheduled to enter operations in 2024."
About eSAT Global
eSAT Global is based in San Diego and was founded in 2017. eSAT's mission is to bring disruptive direct-to-satellite connectivity to low cost IoT and messaging devices. The direct-to-satellite connectivity solution is built around eSAT's patented architecture using existing and highly reliable GEO MSS satellite platforms. The eSAT system's unique combination of low cost, low latency, and global coverage is not matched by any other existing or proposed IoT connectivity solution, including the many proposed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite systems.
About Thuraya Telecommunications
Thuraya, is the mobile satellite services subsidiary of the UAE-based Al Yah Satellite Communications Company P.J.S.C. (Yahsat), which is a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC. In 2020, Yahsat commenced construction of Thuraya 4-NGS, the next generation telecommunications system, which is due to be in service by 2024.
Established in 1997, Thuraya offers innovative communications solutions to a variety of sectors including maritime, energy, government, broadcast media, military, aerospace and humanitarian NGO. Thuraya's superior network enables clear communications and uninterrupted coverage across two-thirds of the globe by MSS, global VSAT coverage and around the world through its unique GSM roaming capabilities. The company's diverse range of technologically advanced and dependable mobile satellite handsets and broadband devices provide ease of use, value, quality and efficiency. Through relevant partnerships, Thuraya stays ahead by delivering solutions and supporting applications that meet the rapidly transforming nature of market demands. Thuraya remains committed to keeping everyone within reach in any circumstance by making accessible the essential tools required for vital connectivity.
About Inmarsat
Inmarsat is the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. It owns and operates the world's most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides. Inmarsat's long-established global distribution network includes not only the world's leading channel partners but also its own strong direct retail capabilities, enabling end to end customer service assurance.
The company has an unrivalled track record of operating the world's most reliable global mobile satellite telecommunications networks, sustaining business and mission critical safety and operational applications for more than 40 years. It is also a major driving force behind technological innovation in mobile satellite communications, sustaining its leadership through a substantial investment and a powerful network of technology and manufacturing partners.
Inmarsat operates across a diversified portfolio of sectors with the financial resources to fund its business strategy and holds leading positions in the Maritime, Government, Aviation and Enterprise satcoms markets, operating consistently as a trusted, responsive and high-quality partner to its customers across the globe.
