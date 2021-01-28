BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Escher, the global leader transforming postal operators and couriers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brody Buhler as Chief Executive Officer, effective February 15, 2021. In addition to overseeing all departments at Escher, Brody will be responsible for driving growth and other key areas such as strategy, product, operations, and culture.
With over 22 years of leadership experience in the post and parcel industry, Brody has established an outstanding track record of success, leading organizations towards profitable growth while delivering tremendous value to customers, partners, employees, and investors. Most recently, Brody served as Global Managing Director of Accenture's Post and Parcel practice for the past nine years. At Accenture, Brody was responsible for overseeing the company's delivery and thought leadership for the industry. He is a trusted advisor to industry executives globally and oversaw a global practice of over 2,000 resources across 20 countries. Prior to joining Accenture, Brody owned a software development company that focused on production and quality control software for medium-sized corporations.
"Over the past two years, Escher's transformation has been quite impressive," said John Woodard, Chairman of Escher. "Led by the company's former CEO, Nick Manolis, along with the entire senior leadership team at Escher, important milestones during this period include the complete modernization of the award-winning Riposte platform, the addition of several complementary products, key customer wins, and several strategic partnerships. Myself, along with the entire board of directors would like to thank Nick for these notable achievements and we wish him well in his future endeavors."
"We are very pleased to welcome Brody to the Escher team," continued John Woodard, Chairman of Escher. "Brody is a widely recognized leader across the postal industry. During his time in leading the Post and Parcel practice for Accenture, he has developed an acute awareness of the ever-changing postal industry, the challenges facing Posts, and what it takes to transform Posts everywhere into innovative, profitable, growth-oriented organizations. We're confident in Brody's ability to lead Escher through its next phase of growth, and remain excited for the future of Escher, its customers, employees, and partners."
"Thanks to the contributions from the entire team at Escher, I consider myself fortunate to be joining a market and technology leader on such a solid foundation with significant forward momentum," said Brody Buhler. "Postal operators and couriers should see tremendous market opportunities over the coming decade. I've always been impressed with Escher's long-standing reputation as both an innovator and trusted partner to Posts everywhere. I look forward to building on this progress and to use it as a springboard to develop deeper strategic partnerships with our customers."
About Escher
Escher is transforming postal operators and couriers worldwide, enabling them to engage today's digitally savvy customers across all points of engagement. With Escher's unique, purpose-built customer engagement platform, Posts can drive superior customer experience, with greater speed and better economics. With over 35 customers, Escher works with the most innovative Posts in the world. Their largest customer carries 47% of the world's post. Escher technology is used to serve over a billion citizens with 350,000 points of engagement globally. For more information about Escher, visit http://www.eschergroup.com.
