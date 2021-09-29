BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Escher, the global leader transforming postal operators and couriers, today announced a partnership with Mastercard to bring a collection of new financial services to Post and Parcel carriers everywhere. With today's announcement, postal operators who leverage Escher's award-winning customer engagement platform, Riposte, can now offer Mastercard's Cross-Border Services directly at point of sale.
Mastercard's Cross-Border Services allow people and businesses to send and receive money securely and with certainty through a single connection to more than 100 countries, including emerging and in-demand markets. Mastercard's cross-border capabilities support multiple payment use cases and can reach a variety of endpoints including bank account, mobile wallets, and cash payout locations around the world, delivering the choice and confidence that people need and expect while transacting globally.
With over 630,000 brick and mortar locations across the globe, post offices and third party Pick-Up and Drop Off (PUDO) facilities are at the heart of all communities. Classed as essential services throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, post and parcel carriers provide essential last mile connections that link communities, governments, and businesses.
"Only postal organizations can globally connect people with a local, easily accessed network available in the largest cities and the smallest villages," said Brody Buhler, CEO, Escher. "That makes them the perfect partner for enabling financial access and inclusion. We're pleased to extend Mastercard's Cross-Border Services to our clients around the world. At a time when Posts are more important than ever to the community and cross-border money transfers are on the rise, expanding into financial services increases retail footfall, attracts new customers, and fosters ecommerce growth."
Mastercard's collaboration with Escher builds on the company's broader focus across the delivery sector. Speaking of the partnership Matt Blanks, Vice President, Mastercard said "Mastercard is committed to driving inclusion at scale, ensuring that everyone has access to the tools they need to thrive. Post and parcel carriers provide essential last mile services, and by combining our joint expertise Mastercard and Escher are scaling solutions like Cross-Border Services, to ensure that all communities have simple and convenient access to essential banking facilities."
Escher customers looking for more information on how to leverage Mastercard's Cross-Border Services through this collaboration, should contact their account manager. For postal operators or couriers that are not existing customers, contact us for more information.
About Mastercard
Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all. Learn more at https://www.mastercard.com/
About Escher
Escher powers the world's first and last mile deliveries, helping Posts connect nearly 1 billion consumers with global ecommerce networks. Postal operators rely on Escher to deliver an enhanced retail and digital customer experience, to activate new revenue streams, and to realize new delivery economics.
The company's award-winning customer engagement platform, Riposte, and Escher's full-service support helps Posts become next generation enablers of ecommerce. First and last mile delivery becomes streamlined, efficient, and profitable and is powered by the most customer-centric, low-cost, retail network imaginable. Posts can also rapidly expand and deepen all points of engagement with ease and in a highly cost-effective way. Learn more at http://www.eschergroup.com
