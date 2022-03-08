NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TrakkerApps Inc, announce the release of EscrowTrakker using the now patented algorithm which represents the first innovation in accounting in over 500 years. For law firms of all sizes, tracking IOLTA and trust accounts is a time-consuming chore, that is prone to human error.
Edward Kellman, inventor and CEO of Trakker Apps set about reimagining how to track complex, heavily regulated IOLTA and trust accounts. After spending 2 years developing EscrowTrakker he submitted his patent which has now been accepted. His patented technology solves an ancient problem with modern technology. Kellman's vast legal, accounting and engineering knowledge helped him create EscrowTrakker which will change the way accounting is handled and viewed today.
Kellman said, "Escrow Trakker for Lawyers and Consultants is a modern-day masterpiece of accounting technology. You don't need to be a mathematician, astronomer, polymath, or even an accountant to keep track of Escrow Accounts. It is all done for you with the touch of a few buttons. This cloud-based software does it all for you. The reports that many labor over, or pay greatly for, are downloaded in a matter of seconds. I'm so proud and excited to be granted a patent for this development, I've poured my heart and soul into it."
Available for both mobile and desktop, EscrowTrakker is the answer to the age old problem of handling trust and IOLTA accounts. Simple to use, powerful and compliant.
Visit https://trakkerapps.com/ for more information. You can also find the apps in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
TrakkerApps®
Founded by Edward Kellman PE, TrakkerApps aims to simplify and amplify the collection and tracking of key business metrics. TrakkerApps has reimagined how businesses interact with their data, transforming accessibility and thus delivering incredible power to businesses to react, adapt and thrive.
Trakker Apps are a suite of apps designed to meet the specialized accounting needs of business professionals, attorneys, and landlords. They combine simple, intuitive data entry with our patented extrinsic variable accounting method to ensure that data is complete, accurate and easily accessible – from anywhere. Visit trakkerapps.com for more information.
EscrowTrakker®
Never lose control of your Trust and IOLTA accounts again. No external spreadsheets. No calculations. Store all regulatory required documents in the ET cloud depository. Produce detailed customer statements and 3-way reconciliation reports at the touch of a button. Track as few as 1, or up to 200 separate Trust bank accounts flawlessly. Easy-to-learn, easy-to-use. Visit escrowtrakker.com for more information.
EscrowTrakker® for Land Lords
Track up to 25,000 tenant deposits on your mobile device without worrying about losing deposits due to legal mismanagement. Manage unlimited bank accounts and properties and generate detailed tenant escrow statements and 3-way reconciliation reports with this powerful, easy-to-use double-entry checkbook application. Visit escrowtrakkerlandlord.com for more information.
TimeTrakker Prime®
Patented data analytics algorithms elevate this time and expense tracker to a uniquely powerful business intelligence tool. Capture, store and bill time and expenses on your mobile device and desktop. Built for any business that bills for time and materials, Time Trakker Prime provides simple, easy mobile or desktop data entry for up to 1,000 users, Time Trakker Prime provides a robust set of administrative tools and advanced data metrics and data mining capability that allow you to drill deeply into employee and customer performance. Visit timetrakkerprime.com for more information
