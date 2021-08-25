NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The projected valuation of the ESD protection devices market by 2025 is USD 275.77 million. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.49%, during 2021-2025. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Infineon Technologies AG, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nexperia BV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Panasonic Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV., TDK Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. are some of the major market participants
Impact of COVID-19
This pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.
The industry is expected to have a mixed impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus The market will have a direct impact due to the spread. In the short term, the market demand will show at par growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Material, which is the leading segment in the market?
The ESD protection devices market share growth by the ceramic segment is leading the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
- Who are the top players in the market?
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The growing semiconductor industry in China is one of the key factors notably driving the growth. However, the falling of the market for personal computers is a major challenge.
- How big is the APAC market?
APAC will contribute 68% of the overall ESD protection devices market growth during the forecast period.
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
External Hard Disk Market Report -The external hard disk market size is expected to reach a value of USD 2.70 billion, at a CAGR of 5.87%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!
Flip Chip Market Report -The flip-chip market has the potential to grow by USD 5.60 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53%.Download a free sample report now!
The growing demand for consumer electronics and augmented demand for automotive electronics will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors like competition among local vendors and lack of product differentiation are likely to pose challenges for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this ESD protection devices market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
ESD Protection Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
ESD Protection Devices Market is segmented as below:
- Material
- Ceramic
- Silicon
- Application
- Consumer Electronics
- Telecommunications
- Automotive Electronics
- Power Infrastructure
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
ESD Protection Devices Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ESD protection devices market report covers the following areas:
- ESD Protection Devices Market Size
- ESD Protection Devices Market Trends
- ESD Protection Devices Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies an increase in the number of data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the ESD Protection Devices Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
ESD Protection Devices Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist ESD protection devices market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the ESD protection devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the ESD protection devices market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ESD protection devices market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Power infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Material
- Ceramic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Silicon - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Material
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Nexperia BV
- ON Semiconductor Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- ROHM Co. Ltd.
- STMicroelectronics NV.
- TDK Corp.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Vishay Intertechnology Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
