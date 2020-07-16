Annual reports are about painting the right picture of the company and its financial position to investors and stakeholders. Under the new ESEF regulations it will still be important to make the document project the right company image, but companies will also be judged by the accuracy and consistency of the financial data which will need to be tagged using inline XBRL. That is why Pomelo-Paradigm a specialist in design and document publishing, and UBPartner, experts in XBRL, have teamed to provide a complete solution.