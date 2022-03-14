FREMONT, Calif., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avalanche Technology, the leader in next generation MRAM technology, announced today that it is providing Persistent SRAM (P-SRAM) products for Control Computers developed by ESEN. ESEN has designed Avalanche's 16Mbit High Performance Serial P-SRAM devices into its high reliability flight safety computer products.
ESEN chose Avalanche's highly reliable P-SRAM for its Control Computers to assure data safety during flight. Avalanche's Gen 2 products were selected for their ease of use, instant write capability, practically unlimited endurance and data retention in harsh environmental conditions. Avalanche Technology is the only supplier of low voltage MRAM products at 16Mb density operating at 1.8V in a small form factor with a serial interface.
"Avalanche's family of P-SRAM non-volatile memory devices not only has the performance and reliability needed for our safety computers, but also fits our endurance and reliability requirements for aerospace products," said Volkan Altuntas, ESEN Hardware Team Lead. "ESEN is committed to delivering high reliability safety products to clients globally."
"Avalanche's high reliability P-SRAM provides a number of benefits, including non-volatility with instant write capability, and an extremely low power envelope for a given density operating at 1.8V, to designers of high reliability safety systems," said Danny Sabour, Vice President of Product, Marketing and Business Development at Avalanche Technology. "The aerospace sector requires high density local memory storage in a small form factor with a low pin-count serial bus due to a lack of guaranteed connection to the Internet."
Avalanche P-SRAM
Avalanche's high-performance Serial P-SRAM is based on STT-MRAM (Spin Transfer Torque MRAM) and is available in 1Mb-16Mb density options, and is a true non-volatile random-access memory, ideal for applications that must store and retrieve data without incurring large latency penalties. These devices offer low power, and virtually infinite endurance and retention. They are available in standard small-footprint packages that are ideal for form-factor-constrained IoT applications as well as Industry 4.0 applications for non-volatile memories.
Avalanche's Parallel P-SRAM is also based on the same highly reliable, non-volatile STT-MRAM technology and is available in 1Mb-64Mb density options. These devices come with a standard 35-nanosecond asynchronous SRAM interface and offer low power, and virtually infinite endurance and retention. These devices are ideal for non-volatile memory applications such as program storage and data logging in Factory Automation, Motor Control, Human Machine Interfaces, Smart Meters, and Multifunction Printers.
More information about these Avalanche P-SRAM products is available at http://www.avalanche-technology.com/products/discrete-mram/industrial.
About Avalanche Technology
Avalanche Technology Inc. is the leader in next generation Perpendicular STT-MRAM technology, accepted as the front-runner to replace traditional Flash and SRAM for unified memory architectures in future SOC systems, delivering high performance and low power at 55, 40, 28 and 22nm, with scalability to 14nm. With a proven STT-MRAM portfolio at multiple geometry nodes combined with an intellectual property portfolio of over 300 patents and applications, Avalanche Technology is delivering on the promise of enabling the next generation of scalable embedded unified memory architecture for use in GPUs, MCUs, DSPs, ASSPs and ASICs, making it the true "Next Generation MRAM Company". For more information, visit us online at https://www.avalanche-technology.com.
About ESEN
ESEN was established in February 2012 as an affiliated company of US-based Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), which develops engineering solutions in the fields of aviation, space, defense and security.
ESEN has been active in aviation, unmanned systems, image processing, remote sensing, EW/SIGINT, avionics systems and software development. The company has undertaken programs involving aircraft modifications, certifications, software and hardware integrations, developed unique solutions in Fixed Wing VTOL Unmanned Aerial Systems, Wide Area Surveillance Systems for airborne & land based platforms, Traffic and Terrain Collision Avoidance Systems, Image Processing and Remote Sensing Technologies, COMINT/SIGINT equipment for airborne & land based operations, ISR Mission Management System and Command and Control Systems. The company's capabilities also extend to new developing areas such as Data Fusion and Big Data Analytics.
ESEN continues to work on innovative projects with its results-oriented team based in the Middle East Technical University and Hacettepe University Technopark areas. For more information, please go to https://www.esensi.com.tr/en.
Media Contact
Suzanne Marzouk, Avalanche Technology, +1 (510) 897-3330, pr@avalanche-technology.com
SOURCE Avalanche Technology