ARLINGTON, Va., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- May is National Electrical Safety Month, and the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) is launching its annual effort to help reduce electrically-related fatalities, injuries, and property loss. This year's campaign theme is "Connected to Safety," which educates consumers on the emerging technology that ensures their homes are prepared to keep up with today's energy demands.
"Whether you're working from home, learning from home, or just spending more time at home, it is important to make sure your home is electrically safe, secure, and efficient," said ESFI's President Brett Brenner. "You can do this by preparing for safe and efficient energy use and utilizing smart devices and home electrical safety devices."
Featured National Electrical Safety Month resources include Connected to Safety: Making your Home Safe and Efficient, which explains how smart devices can improve your quality of life and make your home safe; Connected to Safety: Understanding Electric Vehicles, which provides information on how to charge an electric vehicle safely; and Home Safety Devices - Renovate Your Home to Code, which discusses the importance of installing safety devices and outlines the areas of your home where the National Electrical Code requires them.
Consumers are spending more time at home than ever before, so it's imperative they don't overload their electrical systems and cut energy costs where they can. For example, air conditioning contributes to 17% of average yearly home energy usage, while space heating contributes to 15%, and lighting to 10%. Heating only the areas occupied with energy-efficient space heaters and utilizing home automation to control HVAC systems can improve your heating and cooling efficiency. Using energy-saving LED lightbulbs and automated lighting will further promote safe and efficient energy use.
Home safety devices, including arc-fault circuit interrupters, ground-fault circuit interrupters, grounded outlets, and surge protective devices, are an essential element in any smart home. These devices keep you safe from fires, electrical shock, and costly damages from power surges. As many consumers consider or purchase an electric vehicle, they should be aware of safe vehicle charging practices. ESFI recommends having a qualified electrician inspect your home to ensure your electrical system can handle electrical vehicle charging.
Electrical safety awareness and education among consumers, families, and communities will prevent electrical fires, injuries, and deaths. For ESFI's complete collection of free-to-share National Electrical Safety Month resources and information about using them in your community, visit esfi.org.
ABOUT ESFI
The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) sponsors National Electrical Safety Month each May to increase public awareness of the electrical hazards around us at home and in the workplace. ESFI is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated exclusively to promoting electrical safety.
