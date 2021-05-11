SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Good.Lab, an emerging software and data services startup that helps companies to supercharge their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance has today announced the closing of its pre-seed round funding. Also the company expands its management team with the addition of Cofounder and Head of Consulting, Liam Bossi.
Founded in 2020, Good.Lab provides its clients with sustainability strategy, consulting, and ESG data services that help them gain greater control over their data and unlock more value from that data to drive performance.
The explosion of interest in ESG is being driven by social, investor, and customer expectations around climate change, diversity, and product impact; however, management of the related data is a persistent challenge. Companies are faced with a growing pool of data sources from every aspect of their operations, limited access to up-to-date and aggregated information, and a proliferation of reporting standards and ratings agencies requesting their data.
For the sustainability and finance teams who manage this responsibility, ESG reporting is not sustainable over the long term. Companies are having to carefully prioritize their interactions and are missing out on opportunities to create value. Good.Lab promises to streamline ESG data collection and delivery by filling in resource gaps with experienced talent, strategic support, and concierge data services for companies to build out their ESG data infrastructure.
Andries Verschelden, Founder and CEO of Good.Lab shared, "It's fantastic to have the support of our investors as we look to grow the company and scale our solution offering. I am also pleased to welcome Liam to Good.Lab and am excited about what the next 12 months holds for us. The market is undoubtedly ready with investors paying close attention to ESG performance. We aim to be the collaborative partner that business leaders can trust to hand off their ESG data delivery."
Liam Bossi, who joins as Cofounder and Head of Consulting added, "Unlike other sustainability solutions, Good.Lab is laser focused on putting ESG data to work. Performance means putting data at the heart of your ESG strategy." Bossi, who holds an engineering degree from MIT and brings a background in sustainability consulting, plus 7 years at Nike in a global supply chain capacity, will oversee consulting and product development. "I am thrilled to put my support behind Good.Lab to help businesses solve today's ESG data challenges."
ABOUT GOOD.LAB
Good.Lab was started to create a more equitable and sustainable economy by unleashing the power of Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) data. As companies are increasingly evaluated on a long- term commitment to delivering positive outcomes in their communities, on the environment, to their workers, customers and shareholders, sustainability has become a competitive advantage. We provide strategy, consulting, and data solutions that help companies supercharge sustainable impact by making their ESG data actionable and smart. We transform our clients' ESG data reporting engine to deliver actionable insights to management, reliable data to investors, and transparent data to customers. We are a 1% for the Planet member, as well as a pending B-Corporation. For more information, visit http://www.getgoodlab.com.
