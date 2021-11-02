SALEM, Ore., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ESHA Research, a global leader in nutrition analysis and labeling software, announced today the launch of REX®, an online regulatory-compliance documentation search portal for food and supplement labeling regulations, guidance, policy records, and other compliance information.
"Sifting through the maze of regulations and related information on food and supplement nutrition labeling requires a lot of time and expertise," said Elizabeth Salvo, Director of Regulatory & Consulting Services at ESHA. "REX simplifies this process by providing a way to quickly access crucial guidance and regulatory documentation available all in one place."
From a single search page, users can access documentation from the three major regulatory sources:
- FDA Guidance Documents
- Code of Federal Regulations Title 21
- USDA FSIS Documents
"One of our main goals at ESHA Research is to help our clients create regulatory compliant labels, in the most timely and efficient manner," said Craig Bennett, CEO of ESHA. "REX categorizes and organizes the massive amount of regulatory information in a way that allows researchers to quickly find answers to their immediate questions."
Users can search for relevant documents using full or partial words, and filter those search results by source, date range, type (draft guidance, petitions, etc.), or category (allergens, labeling, etc.).
The program dynamically keeps track of frequent searches and recently accessed documents. Users can bookmark their favorite citations, make notes about page locations, and create folder hierarchies for easy, fast access.
To learn more about REX, visit http://www.esha.com/rex.
About ESHA Research
ESHA's family of nutritional software products, services, and databases are recognized as the industry's top choice for food and supplement development, labeling, nutritional analysis, and regulatory compliance. ESHA's software programs and databases are used all over the world, by food & supplement manufacturers, educational facilities, restaurants, healthcare facilities, and other industry institutions. In addition, ESHA Research offers software training and regulatory compliance consulting, and label-generation services.
