eSight Eyewear to Participate in 2020 Disability:IN Conference

TORONTO, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eSight, the leading vision enhancement platform for low vision and blindness, today announces its participation in the 2020 Disability:IN Conference. The premiere disability inclusion event is being held virtually due to COVID-19 on July 13-16. Attendees include some of the most forward-thinking corporations in the world, such as Microsoft and Dell.
This is the first time eSight will exhibit its revolutionary technology at the conference. eSight's medical devices are used to electronically enhance the vision of people with more than 20 eye conditions.
Since the onset of COVID-19, eSight has introduced eSight Workplace, a corporate program designed to replace numerous workplace technologies for employees who are now working from home. The all-in-one solution can be used completely remotely, though it's also beneficial on-site and suitable for many work environments from office environments to retail floors. Throughout the conference, eSight executives will showcase the importance of implementing eSight Workplace – during the pandemic and beyond – and discuss how the program can help hundreds of thousands of individuals across the globe.
"As companies work to increase accessibility, there are still gaps for those living with low vision and legal blindness. Through corporate partnerships, we are determined to empower those employees, which in turn, benefits their employers," said eSight President and CEO, Robert Vaters.
The eSight Workplace program is designed to deliver accessible technology to the doorstep of the employee. Through online coaching sessions, wearers can replace bulky office technology like extra-large high contrast screens, special keyboards, and screen readers with an all-in-one, portable device. eSight Workplace includes ongoing support with online coaching sessions to help employees fine-tune the device to meet their individual needs, and allows the wearer to connect a screen (TV and/or computer) through an HDMI connection to control the screen directly on the eSight device.
"Companies at Disability:IN will see that eSight Workplace is the future for accessible technology procurement programs. It's hands-off for them and it promotes the inclusivity they seek," explained Vaters.
Interested corporations can learn about eSight Workplace, including pricing information, by calling 1.855.465.4615 or emailing workplace@eSightCorp.com. For more information on eSight, please visit www.eSightEyewear.com.
About eSight Eyewear
eSight is a leading vision-platform organization with a simple but profound promise: provide individuals living with vision loss the chance to see new possibilities. eSight eyewear is the most advanced and versatile assistive device available for those with visual impairments, most commonly caused by conditions such as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and Stargardt's disease. eSight is clinically-proven and registered with the FDA and EUDAMED, and is inspected by Health Canada. Learn more at www.eSightEyewear.com.