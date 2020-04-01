CUPERTINO, Calif., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eSign Genie is excited to announce the G Suite integration roll out so that customers can create documents to esign from more platforms as well as improve productivity. This new feature also brings about tremendous time savings in getting documents esigned using eSign Genie software.
"To continue our effort and help all customers create documents to esign from any platform is one of the most important goals for eSign Genie," said CEO Mahender Bist. "We are thankful to our customers and want to show our gratitude by sharing a long line of improvements and out of the box integrations."
In order to use the G Suite integration, the user has to login to their Google Drive or G Suite account and then access the link at https://gsuite.google.com/marketplace/app/esign_genie/87504060393 and then install the add-on. The user will now be able to esign or send any document for electronic signature in seconds directly from the Google Drive. Without opening the document, the user can right click on any Google document, sheet or slide and click on 'Open with eSign Genie as Document'. Alternately, the user can open any document, sheet or slide and use the eSign Genie add-on to 'Send via eSign Genie'.
Google G Suite has over 5 million businesses that use Google Docs, Sheets or Slides on their platform. eSign Genie is providing a seamless integration with Google Suite for its users so they can send documents from G Suite at the click of a button for electronic signatures.
eSign Genie is one of the market leaders in the eSignature industry. eSign Genie is an online esignature software that was designed specifically to meet the needs of customers looking to implement an easy and affordable solution for sending and esigning contracts. It is easy to esign documents, with robust features, versatile APIs and has the highest level of 256-bit SSL Encryption technology so that your data is transmitted securely. Please visit https://www.esigngenie.com to sign up for your free trial.
