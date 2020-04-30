CUPERTINO, Calif., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eSign Genie is excited to announce the WordPress Plugin roll out for WPForms users so that users that have created websites using WordPress can integrate esignature functionality easily using the plugin. This feature improves productivity as well as saves time in having documents esigned using eSign Genie software.
"As one of the leading esignature software market leaders, eSign Genie wants to make it pain-free to provide legally binding digital signatures for the WordPress community," said CEO Mahender Bist. "Also, eSign Genie is partnering with other popular WordPress form vendors to create integrations with their forms so that no WordPress form users are left behind. According to the download counter on WordPress.org, the latest WP version 5.4 has been downloaded over 15 million times."
Customers can sign up for an eSign Genie account and create a reusable template and purchase the business premium plan to get free access to the WP plugin. The process is to then install the WordPress website, and setup WPForms with the fields to be passed to eSign Genie including the signer name. The Setup does the mapping so that users can esign directly on the website. The link to instructions is https://www.esigngenie.com/blog/announcing-the-wp-esignature-wordpress-plugin/. The eSign Genie team can help users get setup with the WordPress plugin.
eSign Genie is one of the market leaders in the eSignature industry. eSign Genie is an online esignature software that was designed specifically to meet the needs of customers looking to implement an easy and affordable solution for sending and esigning contracts. It is easy to esign documents, with robust features, versatile APIs and has the highest level of 256-bit SSL Encryption technology so that your data is transmitted securely. Please visit https://www.esigngenie.com to sign up for your free trial.
