CHELMSFORD, Mass., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eSkill is proud to announce that it has been named a Market Leader in the Pre-Employment Testing category in the Spring 2020 Customer Success Report published by FeaturedCustomers.
FeaturedCustomers is the leading customer success content marketing platform for B2B software and services and helps business leaders make informed purchasing decisions by providing vendor-validated customer success content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos.
FeaturedCustomers evaluated all pre-employment testing companies on its platform for possible inclusion in the report. Only 22 companies met the criteria for inclusion in the Spring 2020 Pre-Employment Testing Customer Success Report. eSkill earned a Market Leader award in the category.
The Customer Success Report rankings are determined by multiple factors including the total number of customer success content, social media and market presence, vendor momentum based on web traffic and search trends, and other data aggregated from online sources and media properties.
The Market Leader designation is awarded to vendors with a substantial customer base, significant market share, and enough customer success content to verify the validity of their products. The companies selected have the highest ratio of customer success content, content quality score, and social media presence relative to company size. eSkill was selected because it receives high ratings from customers, consistently publishes high-quality, vendor-produced customer success content, and generates excellent customer references from multiple third-party sites.
"It is an honor to be recognized by FeaturedCustomers," shared Eric Friedman, CEO, "I am proud of our team and the growth we have achieved in serving our customers. eSkill is a leading pre-employment assessment provider, with the largest skills test catalog available."
About eSkill
eSkill provides pre-employment assessment tools such as skills tests, behavioral assessments, and video interviewing software to clients across a variety of industries such as staffing agencies, call centers, information technology, and healthcare. Its extensive test library includes single and multi-subject tests that clients can use "as is" or build customized assessments that include simulations that replicate real-life work scenarios video questions, and their own questions. Many eSkill clients have reduced hiring costs by up to 70% and time-to-hire by around 60%. As a result, eSkill has become a trusted partner in skills testing for thousands of companies worldwide. For more information, visit eskill.com.
About FeaturedCustomers
FeaturedCustomers, the world's only customer reference platform for B2B business software & services, helps B2B buyers research and discover software & services by providing access to vendor-validated customer reference content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos. Every day their platform helps influence the purchasing decisions of thousands of business leaders from small- and medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit featuredcustomers.com.
