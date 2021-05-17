HOBOKEN, N.J., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Electric Symphony Media (ESM) has announced the creation of a new department within the growing agency, effective in 2021. Gabriella Criscuolo has been appointed as department lead of ESM's Agency Affairs department.
Gabriella has over two years experience with ESM in her Account Management role. As an Account Manager, she managed the day-to-day agency activities of clients alongside internal agency staff, including the development of budget trackers and digital campaign management, while also building strong and lasting relationships with clients.
As Gabriella excelled in managing large projects for clients and agency partners, coupled with her growing interest in expanding ESM's client portfolio and agency presence among partners and industry leaders, the decision to create this department and appoint Gabriella as the lead was both natural and instinctive.
Prior to joining ESM in 2019 as an Account Manager, Gabriella was Junior Account Executive at Citizen Relations, where she was responsible for managing both internal and external communications as it related to client affairs and project growth. Before that, Gabriella attended Union College in Schenectady, NY
The Agency Affairs department will work as part of ESM's overall sales team on projects relating to new business development and perform all research and coordination as it relates to new business planning and acquisition. Gabriella will lead the process of sourcing relevant public requests for proposals and manage all procurement related research, planning, and project management, as well as new agency outreach and network expansion.
"Leadership believes Gabriella is the ideal figure to lead our agency's next chapter of growth and success," said Lisa Lucibello, Director at ESM. "We have all been impressed by her strong track record of project management, inspiring ideas, project execution, and operational excellence. Gabriella is an excellent member of our team, and we are honored to have her managing this department".
With a keen understanding of ESM's agency services and products, Gabriella's appointment is said to mark the beginning of a new era for ESM. This new department should be integral in ESM's growth and set the stage for future development.
ESM is a media partner that helps brands and agencies uncover unique value in marketing investments. We believe the most successful media campaigns interweave the art of past experience with the science of data analytics. ESM offers end to end media planning, activation, and reporting services. The agency's tech stack provides a connective thread across all channels, but as a team we emphasize the importance human experience plays in predicting outcomes. Whether it's traditional, digital, or emerging media, the knowledge ESM has gained from running campaigns that are large, small, geographically diverse, with different KPIs, goals, and assets gives us a strong library of learnings to apply to future activity.
