HOBOKEN, N.J., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blake brings to ESM 4+ years of experience in client and customer service, analytics, and project management in various industries across the business sector and will be responsible for servicing existing clients and partners, developing strategic plans and insights to support customer initiatives, and managing the success of all projects within those responsibilities.
"My first few months at ESM have been nothing short of exciting and immersive," notes Ratner. "The team has been extremely welcoming and helped me feel like I was part of the team right away. I wasn't sure what to expect with remote onboarding, but my team took the time to walk me through all of the processes and has always been available to answer any questions. I feel very lucky to be surrounded by intelligent, hard-working individuals who motivate me every day."
Prior to joining ESM, Blake held several roles in both marketing and client service, where she oversaw the management of projects totaling $30MM+, developed strategic recommendations and analysis based on trends, and created client content that was used across various forms of collateral. Now, Blake helps ESM service Mid-Market clients and agency partners across the board, and has become an integral asset in the development of Enterprise account projects.
"In just a few short months, Blake has become a tremendous asset to our Account Management team," says Account Executive Ivaliese Chihimie. "Not only has she rapidly adapted to our processes and taken on the management of long-standing client and partner relationships, she brings fresh perspective to our operations and effortlessly adds
value to our organization across all departments and projects."
In addition to her day-to-day role in account services, Ratner has already joined several project groups related to new business development and acquisition, in-house content development, and strategic planning for agency marketing. Blake joins ESM in a time of immense agency growth, and is projected to be a key contributor in future successes.
ESM is a media partner that helps brands and agencies uncover unique value in marketing investments. We believe the most successful media campaigns interweave the art of past experience with the science of data analytics. ESM offers end to end media planning, activation, and reporting services. The agency's tech stack provides a connective thread across all channels, but as a team we emphasize the importance human experience plays in predicting outcomes. Whether it's traditional, digital, or emerging media, the knowledge ESM has gained from running campaigns that are large, small, geographically diverse, with different KPIs, goals, and assets gives us a strong library of learnings to apply to future activity.
