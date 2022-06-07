ESM Summer 2022 Internship Program Kicks Off With Five Student Interns: Robert Russo, Vaishali Dulani, Nishit Kadakia, Ameya Ghanta, and Sarah McRae Join the ESM Team
HOBOKEN, N.J., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Electric Symphony Media (ESM) is thrilled to announce and welcome five interns for the Summer of 2022. Each intern will each be joining one of our core departments as we kick off our agency internship program this month.
Robert Russo: Marketing Department Intern:
Robert is currently enrolled at Rutgers University, earning his bachelor's degree in Marketing this spring, and will continue his education with a master's degree in Supply Chain Management next year. We are so excited to integrate Robert's exceptional sales and management skills into our Marketing Department, where he will be working on various external agency marketing projects including RFP procurement and new business development.
Vaishali Dulani: Product Department Intern
Vaishali earned her Bachelor's degree in Economics from the Institute for Excellence in Higher Education (IEHE) in India, and is now working towards earning her master's degree in Social Media and Mobile Marketing at Pace University, with plans to graduate next spring. Vaishali will be joining our Product team where she will be assisting with campaign activation, social media management, paid search (SEM), digital programmatic, digital direct, and traditional media activations. We look forward to working with Vaishali and are confident that her extensive knowledge in social media and marketing will be of great aid to the Product team.
Nishit Kadakia: Reporting & Analytics Department Intern
Nishit earned his bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Management from The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda in India, and went on to earn his postgraduate degree in Finance and Financial Management Services. Nishit is currently earning his master's in Business Administration from Stevens Institute of Technology, with plans to graduate next spring. We are excited to have Nishit and his remarkable data analytics and coding skills to assist our Reporting & Analytics team for the summer.
Ameya Ghanta: Account Management Department Intern
Ameya earned her bachelor's degree in BTech, Electrical, Electronics & Communications Engineering from Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute of Engineering and Technology in India. She is now earning her master's degree in Business Administration & Management from Stevens Institute of Technology, with plans to graduate next spring. Ameya will be joining our Account Management department where she will be learning and assisting on client communications and management, strategy, and campaign planning. Ameya is going to be a great addition to the Account team and her educational background will pair seamlessly with our Account Management team's day to day work.
Sarah McRae: Client Services Department Intern
Sarah is currently earning her bachelor's degree in Business Administration, with a focus in Marketing and a minor in Sociology from Elon University, with plans to graduate next spring. Sarah will be joining our Client Services Department this summer and we are confident that her background in marketing & sociology makes her a great fit to work with the Client Services team. Sarah will be learning and working on campaign trafficking, buying, pacing, reporting, and campaign management, helping the team in supporting the day-to-day needs of our clients.
ESM is confident that our summer interns are going to make great contributions to each department and to the company as a whole. We look forward to helping them develop their professional skills and reach their goals, in addition to getting to know them personally side by side in the office or at our summer happy hours. We are eager and excited to begin this program, to provide students with hands-on experience in the advertising field, and we are looking forward to a successful summer!
ESM is a media partner that helps brands and agencies uncover unique value in marketing investments. We believe the most successful media campaigns interweave the art of past experience with the science of data analytics. ESM offers end to end media planning, activation, and reporting services. The agency's tech stack provides a connective thread across all channels, but as a team we emphasize the importance human experience plays in predicting outcomes. Whether it's traditional, digital, or emerging media, the knowledge ESM has gained from running campaigns that are large, small, geographically diverse, with different KPIs, goals, and assets gives us a strong library of learnings to apply to future activity.
Media Contact
Gabriella Criscuolo, Electric Symphony Media, ESM, 1 2016894941 Ext: 109, gcriscuolo@electricsymphonymedia.com
SOURCE Electric Symphony Media, ESM