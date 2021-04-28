AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ESO, the leading data and software company serving emergency medical services (EMS), fire departments, hospitals, and state EMS/trauma offices today announced ESO Electronic Health Record (EHR) integration with Philips Tempus Pro to provide a complete cardiac monitor solution for EMS agencies. With this integration, providers can import critical clinical data from Tempus ALS into a patient's EHR record for accurate, rapid reporting.
"Access to timely data can make all the difference when it comes to patient care," said Dr. Brent Myers, Chief Medical Officer for ESO. "Our partnership with a strong leader like Philips will help accelerate the capture and distribution of critical data during time-sensitive emergencies to ensure EMS providers are making the most informed decisions possible."
Philips Tempus Pro is a rugged, lightweight cardiac monitor that can be carried in one hand. The highly intuitive interface is easy to operate and can be deployed in a wide range of prehospital scenarios, with advanced capabilities to allow clear, documented decision-making.
ESO EHR is the industry-leading electronic patient care reporting (ePCR) software platform serving thousands of EMS agencies across North America and processing millions of EMS records annually.
Key Highlights of the Integration:
- Vital Sign Imports: Import complete sets of vital signs, including invasive blood pressure readings, SpCO (carboxyhemoglobin) based on Masimo Rainbow SET technology, and temperature.
- Intervention and Medication Imports: Import lifesaving intervention and medication administration (including dose, measure, and route) logged on the Tempus Pro cardiac monitor.
- ECG Data Imports: Import 3-lead and 12-lead ECG waveform tracings, photographs captured with the built-in digital camera, video laryngoscopy images, and care summary documents to the patient's EHR record.
"ESO understands the value and importance of data when it comes to prehospital and time-sensitive emergencies," said Ted Newton, National Director of RDT for Philips. "We're looking forward to a continued partnership that will help first responders and providers quickly and easily access the tools and resources they need to focus on delivering the best possible patient care."
About ESO
ESO (ESO Solutions, Inc.) is dedicated to improving community health and safety through the power of data. Since its founding in 2004, the company continues to pioneer innovative, user-friendly software to meet the changing needs of today's EMS agencies, fire departments, hospitals, and state EMS offices. ESO currently serves thousands of customers throughout North America with a broad software portfolio, including the industry-leading ESO Electronic Health Record (EHR), the next generation ePCR; ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE), the first-of-its-kind healthcare interoperability platform; ESO Fire RMS, the modern fire Record Management System; ESO Patient Registry (trauma, burn and stroke registry software); and ESO State Repository. ESO is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit http://www.eso.com.
