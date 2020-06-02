Esper_Logo.jpg
By Esper

AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Esper Regulatory Technologies, Inc. publicly launched Esper Discovery, a new, free regulatory tracking solution that expands Esper's policy management, workflow, and analysis capabilities.

Esper Discovery was built in response to the COVID-19 crisis and provides users with free access to the latest policy news and policy research across the United States. Esper Discovery allows users to select jurisdiction and preferences to curate policy updates based on their interests.

This publicly-available tool helps government and non-government users track and research key policy developments in Esper's extensive policy library. "It's important that we give back to our government community during COVID-19. Esper Discovery gives users free resources to support policy making and strategic economic recovery," says Esper's  CEO Maleka Momand.

Anyone can access Esper Discovery for free by clicking here.

About Esper

Esper provides industry-leading regulatory management software and services to state and federal clients. Before Esper, agency rulemaking processes were time and labor-intensive. Esper simplifies and automates manual work, helping agency staff focus on substantive issues. Founded in 2018, the company is headquartered in Austin, TX and backed by founders from OpenGov, 8VC, and Palantir. For more information, please visit https://www.esper.com/.

Contact Esper

Esper Contact:
Morgan Bennett
Esper
morgan@esper.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.